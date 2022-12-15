Hitman 3's Stadia transfer process now includes consoles

IO Interactive released a guide on its website detailing how Google Stadia owners of Hitman 3 can transfer their progress over to another platform, including the PlayStation and Xbox versions. The transfer process will officially be activated on January 11, 2023, and last until Stadia's end date on January 18.

Previously, IO said it was looking into creating a carryover process to bring Hitman 3 to "other platforms." The developer was careful to underline the importance of this transfer process, as Stadia's shutdown also means the loss of content from Hitman 1 (2016) and Hitman 2 (2018).

For Stadia progress to carryover, players must link their Stadia accounts to their active IO accounts before the Stadia shutdown date. Players are advised to create an IO account in-game via the Account Section on the Stadia version and follow that process.

"The Stadia Progress Carryover will allow campaign progress, XP, challenge status, item unlocks, mastery levels, and achievements to be carried over," wrote IO. Achievements tied to progression will auto-unlock, but others may not cleanly transition due to compatibility issues between different achievement systems.

Save games, leaderboard spots, and in-game contracts created will also not be transferable. In-game items previously exclusive to Hitman 3's Stadia version won't transfer over, but IO added that a future patch on all platforms will make these items free for all players.

Should players not transfer their data by February 17, 2023, IO confirmed that Stadia's progression portal will be shut down, meaning it'll "no longer be possible for HITMAN – World of Assassination players on Stadia to carryover their Stadia progression."