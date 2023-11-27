informa
Ghostrunner II hacks and slashes to $6 million in revenue

Ghostrunner II is a financial success for One More Level, but the developer still plays coy about the number of units it actually sold.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
November 27, 2023
Jack in key art for Ghostrunner II.
Image via One More Level/505 Games.

One More Level's Ghostrunner II has made $6 million (or 24.4 million PLN) in revenue. According to a translated post from Bankier.pl, the sequel to the 2020 first-person action game hit this nearly a full week after its late October release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

The game's production budget was reportedly $4.2 million (16.7 million PLN), meaning it has recouped its production costs and reached $1.93 million (7.7 million PLN) in profit. 

As far as specific sales metrics, hard numbers weren't given. Bankier also notes the revenue accounts for "basic" (or standard edition) versions of the game at $40, and doesn't factor the extra editions priced at $50 and $70. 

This news comes weeks after Digital Bros, parent company of publisher 505 Games, revealed it would be enacting layoffs due to players being "more selective terms of new games." Ghostrunner II was 505's most recent release, implying that and other games from the year like Crime Boss: Rockay City perhaps underperformed. 

Despite the lack of concrete sales information, Ghostrunner II's SteamDB shows its all-time player peak at a little over 2,000. For comparison, the original Ghostrunner stands at nearly 11,300, which it hit three years ago back in its initial 2020 release. 

It's worth noting, though, that One More Level kept Ghostrunner alive with cosmetic add-ons and an eventual story expansion ahead of the sequel's release. Thus far, Ghostrunner II has only been out for a full month and yet to receive any additional content.

ConsolePC

