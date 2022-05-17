Improbable has sold Scavengers developer Midwinter Entertainment to Behaviour Interactive for an undisclosed fee.

As reported by Eurogamer, the sale has resulted in the cancellation of the console versions of Scavengers, although the PC version of the early access shooter remains active for the time being.

Behaviour, the studio behind multiplayer survival title Dead by Daylight, intends to put Midwinter to work on a new project. Studio boss Remi Racine described the purchase as an "important move during a milestone year."

"Behaviour was not just looking for any studio, but the right studio," said Racine, speaking to Eurogamer. "Chemistry was essential and our similar values, cultures and our commitment to creating games that push boundaries and defy expectations make Midwinter a perfect fit."

Improbable is attempting to move away from internal development to refocus its business on the metaverse, and recently sold its stake in Canadian studio Inflexion Games to Tencent.

The sale of Midwinter comes around three years after Improbable purchased the studio, which was formed by a group of former 343 Industries developers in 2016.

Improbable confirmed the sale is part of its plan to divest its "non metaverse focused content teams."