informa
/
/
Announcements
New on the Game Developer Podcast: Ep. #32 - Dredging up Design with Black Salt Games [Listen Now]
PreviousNext
Business
2 MIN READ
News

Dark and Darker's US copyright case dismissed, will be tried in Korean court system

Despite Nexon's protests, its case against Ironmace over Dark and Darker may be hashed out through the Korean legal system.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
August 17, 2023
Adventurers in key art for Ironmace's Dark and Darker.

A Seattle, WA court has moved to dismiss the copyright claim against Ironmace and its RPG Dark and Darker. In the case's filed document, US judge Tana Lin found that Nexon failed to present a properly compelling argument that Ironmace had infringed on its work.

Ironmace has been in a months-long legal battle with Korean publisher Nexon, which alleged that staffers Choi Ju-Hyun and CEO Park Sueng-ha) stole in-game assets from a project dubbed P3 when they both previously worked at Nexon. 

As a result of Nexon's DMCA takedown, Dark and Darker was later delisted from Steam. It only recently found a new publisher in the form of Chaf Games, and is presently being sold as an Early Access title.

That said, Lin believed Korea's legal system would be a more "adequate alternative forum." Choi and Park reportedly wanted the case to be tried exclusively in Korea, but Nexon's DMCA was issued in part because the game was "specifically marketed" towards players in the United States. 

Both parties are already suing each other in Korea, and she further noted that Choi and Park "obviously are amenable to (and have already accepted) service of process in a Korean forum."

During the case, Nexon tried arguing against letting its country's courts get involved, as it believes they are "powerless to compel the production of certain evidence." Even so, Lin was firm in her decision, saying that this issue may be more of a Korean matter given the parties involved and laws cited. 

"None of Nexon’s claims arise under any federal or state consumer protection laws," she continued. "Although some witnesses may be domestic, most of the witnesses and evidence are located in Korea or written in Korean. [...] These facts suggest that it would be more convenient for all Parties to litigate this matter in Korea."

As it stands, nothing has changed substantially beyond the fact that Nexon and Ironmace's case may be taken to court in Korea. Dark and Darker is still delisted from Steam, and at time of writing, neither party has made a statement on the dismissed case or the possible case to come.

CulturePC

Latest Jobs

Treyarch

Playa Vista, Los Angeles, CA, USA
8.02.23
Lead Gameplay Engineer

Jackbox Games

Remote
7.24.23
Senior Game Product Manager

Earth9

Remote
8.8.23
Game Designer

Beyond Games

Remote
8.10.23
Game Developer (Unity)
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Advertise with
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Advertise with

Game Developer

Engage game professionals and drive sales using an array of Game Developer media solutions to meet your objectives.

Learn More
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more