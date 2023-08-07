informa
Ironmace secures publisher for legally troubled RPG Dark and Darker

Dark and Darker may be making a return with a new publisher to support it and a possible Early Access release on the horizon.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
August 07, 2023
Concept art for Ironmace's Dark and Darker, showing adventurers walking into a castle.

Developer Ironmace revealed its upcoming RPG Dark and Darker will be published by Chaf Games. The studio referred to Chaf as its "official partner" on the game's Discord server, adding that it was "helping us prepare" for the game's launch. 

Chaf's website now lists Dark and Darker among its products. The publisher's body of work includes Super Mega Team's The Knight Witch and Curve Studios' Stealth series.

For those who may have forgotten, Dark and Darker was delisted from Steam this past March after Nexon accused Ironmace using in-game assets. Several Ironmace staff previously worked at Nexon, which dropped the game from its slate following the allegations. 

Shortly after the delisting, Ironmace denied the claims and said it would work to get the game back on Steaam. Until then, players were advised to use a torrent link to play the in-progress game.

Dark and Darker is currently purchasable on Chaf Games' website, and PCGamesN has noted that the game may soon release as an Early Access title as early as today, August 7. 

At time of writing, what this means for Dark and Darker's potential return to Steam is unclear. It may that Steam won't allow the game to be listed again while Nexon pursues Ironmace in court.

Game Developer has reached out to Ironmace and will update the story when a response is given.

