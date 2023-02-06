Assassin's Creed composer Stephanie Economou made history last night after winning the first ever Grammy in the award show's new game score category.

Economou took home the golden gramophone for Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games/Interactive Media at the 2023 Grammys for their work on Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn Of Ragnarok, a slice of DLC that Ubisoft described as the "most ambitious" expansion in the history of the franchise.

The new category included other talented nominees such as Austin Wintory (Aliens Fireteam), Bear McCreary (Call Of Duty: Vanguard), Richard Jacques (Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy) and Christopher Tin (Old World).

This was the second time Wintory had received a Grammy nomination, having being nominated back in 2014 for their work on thatgamecompany's acclaimed narrative adventure, Journey.

It has now been almost a decade since Wintory's soaring Journey score was nominated, and during her acceptance speech, Economou thanked everyone who has advocated for video game scores to finally be celebrated on the center stage.

"Thank you all so much. Thank you to the recording academy for this incredible honor. I want to say I'm so grateful to Ubisoft and Simon Landry for inviting me into the rich, rich legacy of Assassin's Creed," said Economou.

"To Lakeshore Records, White Bear, Craft Angle, and especially John Clark, without whom I would be on no stage anywhere. To all of the remarkable musicians who had a hand in shaping the sound of this score—Wayne Ingram, Wilderun, Ari Mason, Einar Selvik, Jake Baldwin, Jon Monroe—I share this with all of you.

"I just want to recognize all of the people who fought tirelessly to bring this category of video game music into existence. Thank you for acknowledging and validating the power of game music. This is truly such an honor. Thank you."