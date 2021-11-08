informa
News

You can now license Niantic's AR tech

Now it's easier to make impossible things show up in the real world--as long as you've got a smartphone.
Bryant Francis
Senior Editor
November 08, 2021

Niantic has announced that developers can now license the company's augmented reality technology, offering developer kits you can use to create experiences like Pokémon Go and Harry Potter: Wizards Unite.

The developer kit (known as Lightship) includes tools to enable real-time environment mapping, semantic segmentation, a visual positioning system, and AR-based multiplayer experiences. Niantic's got a bunch of videos showing off these features on its blog.

The company's pivoted hard into billing this as "metaverse" technology, but there's plenty of applications for developers with one foot in the regular universe as well. Niantic noted that it's partnered with groups like Coca-Cola, Science Museum Group, Universal Pictures, and Warner Music Group to debut this tech to the world.

Niantic's also looking to directly connect with other AR developers, with a Lightship publishing division and investment firm. 

