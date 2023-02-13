Get a Job: Xbox, PLAYERUNKNOWN Productions, and more are hiring now!

Start your week off with a few recent postings from the Game Developer Job Board today, including fresh jobs from Treyarch, Xbox, and more! Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Game Developer Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Senior VFX Artist – Treyarch

Treyarch Studios is looking for a passionate Senior VFX Artist to help us create photo-realistic particle effects for a high-profile action-packed AAA title. This position requires high-level artistic sensibilities and strong technical skills, where we're looking for someone passionate about making great games, who is a strong problem-solver, and an effective communicator. If you think that describes you then we'd love to speak with you further [Apply Now]

Sr. Multiplayer Designer (Gears of War) – The Coalition (Microsoft)

The Coalition is seeking a skilled and experienced Multiplayer Designer to help create AAA cooperative and competitive game experiences. You have experience owning large scale features and guiding them from initial concept through to polish and completion. You work collaboratively across disciplines to promote the implementation of your design. We’re looking for a candidate who is creative, self-motivated and able to adapt to various modes of design work from high-level concepts to low-level tuning and balancing. [Apply Now]

Senior Producer – Cryptic Studios

Cryptic Studios is currently looking for a full-time Senior Producer who understands individual team management as well as big picture production to contribute to our future projects. This individual will help organize one or more cross-functional teams, while collaborating with the broader production group to define and implement production practices to help guide our future project. [Apply Now]

Associate Level Designer – Skymap Games

Skymap is seeking Associate Level Designers to assist in building environments using existing pipelines and procedures. You will collaborate with project and level design leads to create memorable environments for the projects you work on. Examples of work include working through a list of environments to build, iterating and polishing existing work, attending work review meetings and managing deadlines. This is a highly collaborative and creative role which requires great communication with all team members. [Apply Now]

Research Engineer – PLAYERUNKNOWN Productions

As an experienced Research Engineer, you will be working with a group of scientists and game developers on research opportunities that will have a significant impact on the way we develop games in the future. We place a strong emphasis on a breath-first development approach in all fields, using data-driven development, ECS and machine learning to create the scalable systems capable of powering massive sandbox worlds. We believe in iterative development rather than purpose-built solutions, building for flexibility and adaptability from the ground up. [Apply Now]

