Sponsored By

Wildermyth developer Worldwalker Games entering 'hibernation'

'Nobody is shutting us down. We are going into hibernation because we're done with this project.'

Chris Kerr, News Editor

May 30, 2024

2 Min Read
A screenshot from Wildermyth showing a party in combat
Image via Worldwalker Games

Wildermyth developer Worldwalker Games is going into "hibernation" after wrapping production on the storytelling RPG.

Worldwalker co-owner Nate Austin explained a number of team members will be departing while the studio beds down for the long nap, but noted the move won't impact plans to bring the title to other platforms.

Layoffs and studio closures have dominated the news cycle over the past year, but Austin said Worldwalker simply achieved what it set out to do.

Wildermyth's journey at an end

"Wildermyth has been a wonderful journey for us, but that journey has now come to an end. We feel proud of what we've accomplished and lucky to have an incredible team and an amazing community. And it's never fun to bring something to an end, but sadly this is that time," reads a studio update posted on X.

"Active development on Wildermyth is complete. We will continue to support the game and fix critical bugs, but don't expect new content going forward. We will be saying farewell to many of our team members. Worldwalker Games is going into hibernation for now."

The Wildermyth soundtrack Kickstarter will be unaffected by the hiatus, and Worldwalker still intends to integrate live recordings into the game. French and Spanish translations for the Omenroad expansion are also due to be completed, while social channels, support emails, and the merch store will remain active.

"Wildermyth has been wonderful but nothing goes on forever," continued the studio. "We wanted to ship Omenroad, and having done that, we're ready to move on. This was the plan, and it doesn't have anything to do with how well Omenroad is doing. (It's doing well! We're extremely proud of it).

"We're an independent studio, which means we're not answerable to investors. Nobody is shutting us down. We are going into hibernation because we're done with this project."

About the Author(s)

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

See more from Chris Kerr
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

A soldier in key art for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.
Business
Call of Duty's Game Pass debut eschews new sub tiersCall of Duty's Game Pass debut eschews new sub tiers
byJustin Carter
May 30, 2024
1 Min Read
Jin Sakai in key art for 2020's Ghost of Tsushima.
Business
Sony wants its PC ports to help drive PlayStation 5 salesSony wants its PC ports to help drive PlayStation 5 sales
byJustin Carter
May 30, 2024
2 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

thumbnail
Art
Deep Dive: How the animation of Little Kitty, Big City rejects realism to achieve authenticityDeep Dive: How the animation of Little Kitty, Big City rejects realism to achieve authenticity
byMicah Breitweiser
May 30, 2024
11 Min Read
A player-made boat paddles through the ocean in Besiege.
PC
Besiege developers say DLC model made extensive water physics possibleBesiege developers say DLC model made extensive water physics possible
byBryant Francis
May 28, 2024
4 Min Read
thumbnail
Production
Deep Dive: Harnessing the power of player feedback with Dying Light 2Deep Dive: Harnessing the power of player feedback with Dying Light 2
byTymon Smektała
May 24, 2024
7 Min Read

Featured Blogs

The main character of Dead Space, posing in front of dangers
Design
The good within: Designing a memorable horror game protagonist
The good within: Designing a memorable horror game protagonist

May 30, 2024

a view of city buildings at night
Programming
Populating the city-builder of the future: A Deep dive into character diversity in Cities: Skylines II
Populating the city-builder of the future: A Deep dive into character diversity in Cities: Skylines II

May 29, 2024

Production
Modders are Developers - It’s Time to Pay Them
Modders are Developers - It’s Time to Pay Them

May 23, 2024

Latest Podcasts
See all

Game Developer Essentials

The logo for Ironwood Studios.
Production
What it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative vision
What it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative vision
A series of matches burning out.
Production
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
Chris Zukowski at the GDC mic
Marketing
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
Design
The key to future employment in games dev is diversifying your skill set
The key to future employment in games dev is diversifying your skill set