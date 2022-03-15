The DirectStorage API is now available on PC

Microsoft has made the DirectStorage API available on PC, allowing Windows developers to tap into the speed of the latest storage devices.

Microsoft broke the news on the DirectX Developer Blog, and said the public SDK release would begin "a new era of fast load times and detailed worlds in PC games."

The company announced DirectStorage would be coming to Windows back in September 2020, but has now made the API available to all of its partners after a stint in the developer preview program.

Developers keen to harness the technology can find all they need to get started right here, including a NuGet repository with the redistributable package, the GitHub repo with samples and documentation, and links to PIX for Windows.

"This release of DirectStorage provides developers everything they need to move to a new model of IO for their games, and we’re working on even more ways to offload work from the CPU," said Microsoft.

"GPU decompression is next on our roadmap, a feature that will give developers more control over resources and how hardware is leveraged. Additionally, we will continue optimizing, integrating feedback, and improving on the existing runtime implementation."

For more information on DirectStorage, head on over to the DirectX Developer Blog.