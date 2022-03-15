informa
/
/
Production
2 min read
article

The DirectStorage API is now available on PC

The technology allows Windows developers to tap into the speed of the latest storage devices.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
March 15, 2022
DirectStorage.png

Microsoft has made the DirectStorage API available on PC, allowing Windows developers to tap into the speed of the latest storage devices.

Microsoft broke the news on the DirectX Developer Blog, and said the public SDK release would begin "a new era of fast load times and detailed worlds in PC games."

The company announced DirectStorage would be coming to Windows back in September 2020, but has now made the API available to all of its partners after a stint in the developer preview program.

Developers keen to harness the technology can find all they need to get started right here, including a NuGet repository with the redistributable package, the GitHub repo with samples and documentation, and links to PIX for Windows.

"This release of DirectStorage provides developers everything they need to move to a new model of IO for their games, and we’re working on even more ways to offload work from the CPU," said Microsoft.

"GPU decompression is next on our roadmap, a feature that will give developers more control over resources and how hardware is leveraged. Additionally, we will continue optimizing, integrating feedback, and improving on the existing runtime implementation."

For more information on DirectStorage, head on over to the DirectX Developer Blog.

Latest Jobs

Crate Entertainment

Remote
01.31.22
Senior Programmer

Cryptic Studios

Los Gatos, California / Remote
01.31.22
Art Director, Neverwinter

Disbelief

Cambridge, Massachusetts
01.31.22
Programmer

Tilt Five

Remote
01.31.22
Games Producer
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Register for a
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Account

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Register for a

Game Developer Account

Gain full access to resources (events, white paper, webinars, reports, etc)
Single sign-on to all Informa products

Register
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more