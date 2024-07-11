Tencent is ditching free-to-play shooter Synced after one year

Tencent is scrapping its free-to-play multiplayer shooter Synced a year after it launched (thanks MassivelyOP).

The PvE and PvP title debuted on September 8, 2023, but will be shuttered on September 9, 2024. Developer Next Studios, which is owned by Chinese conglomerate Tencent, broke the news on Steam but didn't explain why the project is being torched.

"Thanks so much for playing Synced and being a valued member of its community, but we regret to inform you that the game will be retired this September," reads the update. "You will still be able to enjoy the game and use any existing in-game items until the Termination Date."

Synced is published by Level Infinite, also owned by Tencent. Game Developer has reached out to the company to learn more about the delisting.

A mixed reputation for Synced

The title currently has a 'mixed' rating on Steam with almost 5,000 user reviews, although the majority of recent feedback has been 'mostly negative.'

Some players have praised the game itself but have reported issues with matchmaking. Others have complained about progression issues and a perceived lack of players.

SteamDB estimates Synced peaked with 10,272 concurrent players on Steam around 10 months ago. Those same estimates suggest the playerbase has shrunk significantly since then, peaking at 380 players over the past six months.

At the time of writing, SteamDB estimates Synced delivered a 24 hour peak of just 25 concurrent players.