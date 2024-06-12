Solium Infernum developer League of Geeks enters hibernation months after layoffs

Australian studio League of Geeks is going into hibernation for the "forseeable future."

The company laid off over 50 percent of its workforce in December 2023 and said the current "economic situation" in the game industry has turned making games into an "excruciatingly hard" endeavour.

League of Geeks' founders explained the vast majority of employees have already moved on, but added "those who remain are going to take a well deserved break over the next few months."

"We're not sure when (or if) we will resurrect this great beast, but we're incredibly proud of all we've achieved, both in the experiences we've crafted together, the great developers who made LoG a world-class development environment, the peers we inspired along the way, and of course, those community members who believed in what we made, how we made it, and supported us fiercely in those convictions," reads a statement.

"Now it's time for rest, some play, and other opportunities. As for our games… they will remain online and will be supported during this period."

Although limited project support will continue in the form of bug fixes and minor content, League of Geeks confirmed that active development on Solium Infernum has ended. "Unfortunately, its sales revenue cannot fund further active development or DLC," added the studio.

Jumplight Odyssey remains on hiatus, but the studio hopes to bring the title out of early access at some point in the next year. That, however, doesn't mean an official v1.0 release.

"Jumplight Odyssey has, as of this point, not found workable and timely investment that would reinstate development on the title. We would love nothing more than to see this project finished, but unfortunately, development will remain on hiatus," continued the studio.

"We are aiming to bring it out of Early Access at some point in the next 12 months. This is unlikely to be the fully realised v1.0 release we had originally planned, though we will try to find some way to tuck the game in with our limited, remaining resources."

Armello will continue to "cruise along" as it has done for the past couple of years with rotating seasonal content. Plans for the Armello board games won't be impacted by League of Geeks' hibernation, largely because King of the Castle Games is overseeing that project.