SNK opens development studio in Singapore

The Fatal Fury developer said it wants to become a 'top 10 global publisher' within the next decade.

June 28, 2024

A screenshot of Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves
Image via SNK

Fatal Fury and Metal Slug developer SNK has opened a new development studio in Singapore to expand its global reach. The Japanese company quietly established the studio in 2022 but has now officially cut the ribbon.

SNK said the expansion reaffirms its commitment to "developing high-quality games through enhanced cooperation between our teams in Japan and Singapore."

SNK's top 10 global publisher dreams

SNK Games Singapore will be led by Hong Sing Tang and is part of the company's broader vision of becoming a "top 10 global publisher" within the next decade.

"As SNK Games Singapore commences its journey, the studio is positioned to significantly contribute to the global gaming landscape, leveraging Singapore’s vibrant economic environment and technological prowess," reads a press release.

"The establishment of this studio marks a pivotal step in SNK's commitment to delivering exceptional gaming experiences worldwide and fostering innovation through international collaboration."

Dr. Serkan Toto, CEO of Japan game industry consultancy Kantan Games, noted that SNK's decision to open a dedicated development studio in Singapore is something of a rarity for the region.

"This is interesting because even though a slew of game companies have a presence in Singapore, actual game development is not very common," he wrote on X.

The expansion comes two years after SNK was purchased by Saudi non-profit Misk, which was established by crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman in 2011. The move was controversial given Saudi Arabia's poor human rights record and Bin Salman's alleged links to the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

