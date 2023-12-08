Screen Queensland backs local developers with expanded Games Grants

Screen Queensland has doubled the amount of funding available to game developers in the Australian state.

The government-backed organization, which advocates for the local screen industry, is boosting its Games Grants program to support projects with up to $200,000 AUD per round.

"Designed to fund Queensland developers through prototype, early access and full launch, the Games Grants uplift will also allow projects to receive a maximum of $300,000 in funding during their lifecycle," it noted in a press release.

Screen Queensland CEO Jacqui Feeney said the revitalized Games Grants initiative "is reflective of the strong momentum in Queensland’s indie games sector."

The Game Grants program is part of a record $5 million funding package put together by the local government and the state screen agency.

What can Game Grants funding cover?

That financing can be used to cover staffing costs, licensing costs and legal fees, marketing costs, and mentorship opportunities that enable teams to support existing staff.

Projects at various stages of production—including prototype, vertical slice, and early access—can apply for Game Grants.

Feeney said increasing the amount of cash available through Game Grants is a "vital step" to ensuring local developers, which have produced titles such as Unpacking (Witch Beam) and Plank Experience (Toast Interactive), have every opportunity for success.

"Screen Queensland is proud to support the ingenuity and creativity of our local games developers in creating Queensland IP," she added. Game Grants applications are currently open and will close on Monday 29 January 2024.

