Microsoft developing native version of Minecraft for PS5

Microsoft is working on a native version of Minecraft for the PlayStation 5. The company has launched a preview of the new version and is asking PlayStation 5 owners to help with testing.

"If you own the PS4 version of Minecraft for your PS5, you’ll be able to access and test this early version by navigating to 'Settings' and then 'Preview' within the game," reads a post on the Minecraft website.

"As this is a preview version, we'll need your help in hunting bugs (and we're not talking about the silverfish spawning from trial spawners), as well as gathering any feedback."

As Microsoft noted, PlayStation 5 owners can already access the PlayStation 4 version of Minecraft, but the new release is expected to provide a smoother experience on current-generation hardware.

"We believe that Minecraft is better when more friends can play together, however they want, on whichever device they like. We even welcome players who like to dig straight down into the nearest lava block," continues the post.

"Currently, however, the only way to play Minecraft on a PlayStation 5 is by purchasing the PlayStation 4 version of the game. By developing a native version of Minecraft for PS5 we'll be able to make the game run more effectively on the PS5's hardware. So you can lose your inventory in lava in the smoothest possible way"

Minecraft is currently available on a vast array of platforms including Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, Windows PC, and more.

The franchise represents one of Microsoft's most prolific first-party titles, and it's clear the company remains keen to support the franchise across multiple platforms–including those owned by rivals like Nintendo and Sony.

