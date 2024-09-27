Sponsored By

Inworld claims its AI tools will help developers move 'beyond crunch'

The company believes its tools can help developers satisfy a growing 'thirst for content.'

Chris Kerr, News Editor

September 27, 2024

3 Min Read
Promotional artwork for Inworld's AI tools
Image via Inworld

AI company Inworld has rather predictably spent the last year espousing the benefits of AI-powered game development tools.

The company is currently working with the likes of Xbox and Ubisoft on generative AI tools that can be used to generate branching storylines and automate the creation of NPCs.

Inworld has previously spoken about how those tools could unlock new types of experiences for players. It's textbook marketing gumbo that has also been parroted by the likes of EA and Embracer Group, but now Inworld is going a step further.

Speaking directly to developers about how its tools might benefit them, Inworld claims AI-assisted design and production practices will help workers move "beyond crunch."

In an extensive blog post that breaks down a bunch of Inworld's tools and initiatives, the company has suggested its creations will ultimately prevent developers from being worked to the bone.

"AI can open doors to new types of experiences, narratives, and gameplay when AI agents and NPCs are added to games–but it can also be used as a tool to accelerate game development and design," reads the blog.

"As the costs of developing games skyrocket and the thirst for content grows, developers can leverage AI to streamline production and get games to market more quickly. We’ve developed a suite of game design tools that assist with prototyping and drafting narrative and content."

Inworld then runs through a bunch of its developer-facing AI tools (including Narrative Graph, which is being co-developed Xbox) to prove just how much work it can help eliminate while developers attempt to sate that "thirst for content." Gamers need their Kool Aid, after all.

It claims, for instance, that an AI writing assistant called Scriptwriter can help devs draft game dialogue by offering "context-aware suggestions based on the game's world and characters."

Alternatively, you could use a tool called Voice Studio to "record voiceovers with synthetic AI voices, providing a cost-effective solution for adding expressive voice acting to games." Or you could always lean on Mass Character Generator to automate the creation of AI NPCs by generating thousands of unique characters in-engine.

AI workflows and layoffs

There's nothing inherently wrong with suggesting that AI tools could be used to accelerate workflows and eliminate menial tasks, enabling developers to focus on more creative endeavors. In fact, studios like Revolution Software have already deployed bespoke AI tools to do precisely that.

Yet, when huge corporations like Xbox, EA, and Embracer–which have collectively laid off thousands of employees this year–start waxing lyrical about how generative AI will become a fundamental part of production, eyebrows are understandably raised.

It's hard for developers to hear those multi-studio conglomerates discuss streamlining workflows and reducing costs without thinking of layoffs and dwindling work opportunities.

It's why SAG-AFTRA continues to strike in pursuit of better AI protections for voice actors (who we imagine might not enjoy the prospect of being replaced by synthetic narrators) and some developers remain cautious about how generative AI tools will actually be implemented once the investor-driven hype train pulls into the station known as reality.

Read more about:

Generative AITop Stories

About the Author

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

See more from Chris Kerr
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Key art for 2023's Vampire Survivors.
Business
Poncle launches publishing arm for third-party developersPoncle launches publishing arm for third-party developers
byJustin Carter
Sep 27, 2024
1 Min Read
Key art for 2018's The Crew 2.
Business
CA law forces companies to admit digital media is licensed, not boughtCA law forces companies to admit digital media is licensed, not bought
byJustin Carter
Sep 27, 2024
2 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

Key art for Dead by Daylight showing the monsters and four playable characters.
Business
Behaviour Interactive CEO says Red Hook Studios acquisition helps both companies "reduce risk"Behaviour Interactive CEO says Red Hook Studios acquisition helps both companies "reduce risk"
byBryant Francis
Sep 24, 2024
6 Min Read
A top-down view of the city from Frostpunk 2.
Design
Frostpunk 2's developers didn't want it to be a 'jackass simulator'Frostpunk 2's developers didn't want it to be a 'jackass simulator'
byBryant Francis
Sep 20, 2024
7 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
How Petals preludes Texas Chainsaw Massacre with a simple photo modeHow Petals became a prelude to Texas Chainsaw Massacre through a simple photo mode
byHolly Green
Sep 20, 2024
9 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Featured Blogs

thumbnail
Production
How to get maximum benefit (and fun) from participating in a game jamHow to get maximum benefit (and fun) from participating in a game jam
byPavel Bokai-Poltavetz
Sep 26, 2024
11 Min Read
thumbnail
Business
Subscription services are not yet driving major changes in game designSubscription services are not yet driving major changes in game design
byGeorge Jijiashvili
Sep 25, 2024
3 Min Read
Trevor from Grand Theft Auto 5 in a Hawaiian shirt, about to hit a shocked mime with a baseball bat outside a dress shop at night
Design
Breaking down GTA V's pedestrian dialogue system: An analysis with speculative examplesBreaking down GTA V's pedestrian dialogue system: An analysis with speculative examples
byRanden Banuelos
Sep 24, 2024
8 Min Read