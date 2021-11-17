informa
News

Frogwares to amend Sherlock Holmes Chapter One credits after "unintentional" omissions

"This was unintentional and we are going to release a patch to rectify this."
Chris Kerr
News Editor
November 17, 2021

Frogwares has pledged to amend the credits of Sherlock Holmes Chapter One after the names of some developers who departed the studio during production were omitted.

Game Developer was made aware of the issue by the title's feature designer, Vadym Kutafin, who was responsible for the crowd system used in-game, but wasn't named in the credits.

Public testimonies from more former Frogwares developers indicated a number of other names had been left out, the majority of whom had left the Ukrainian studio before launch.

Speaking to Game Developer about the situation, Frogwares CEO and founder Wael Amr acknowledged the "unintentional" misstep and committed to updating the credits in an upcoming patch.

"It's been brought to our attention that some people who left during the different stages of production of Sherlock Holmes Chapter One are absent in the credits. This was unintentional and we are going to release a patch to rectify this," said Amr.

"Please know that Frogwares does not have any policies against crediting former employees -- hence why the game's credits list multiple people who contributed to the project but left before it released. We absolutely appreciate each and every one who has worked on our titles, regardless of whether or not they are still with the company."

