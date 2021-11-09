2K acquires elite3D and Turia Games to expand production capabilities

2K has acquired Spanish 2D and 3D art studio elite3d and development studio Turia Games.

The deal will enable 2K to establish a second office for its wholly-owned studio 31st Union while developing a new 2K Publishing location. Although terms of the deal weren't disclosed, 2K noted that Turia was co-owned by the founders of elite3d.

"Elite3d has made a significant impact on our industry by helping many developers and publishers bring their games to life through best-in-class passion and creativity," said 2K president, David Ismailer.

"The team’s work style and employee culture are also a great complement to our vision and values. We look forward to seeing our new colleagues contribute to the progress made to date by 31st Union and play a key role in the growth and development of Global Services for our current and future games."

Elite3d has worked on a number of notable titles including Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War, Hitman III, Diablo II: Resurrected, Cyberpunk 2077, and Control. Moving forward, the studio's current office will serve as the home for both 31st Union Valencia and 2K Publishing Valencia.

That new Valencia location will assist with the production of an unannounced AAA project currently in development at 31st Union, allowing 2K to create a "global and integrated team across all disciplines" that can deliver an "always-on" approach.

