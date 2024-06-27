Sponsored By

Steam debuts new game recording tool in beta form

Valve has assured developers the tool has been 'engineered for performance.'

Chris Kerr, News Editor

June 27, 2024

2 Min Read
Game Recording in action on Steam Deck
Image via Steam

Steam has launched a new built-in system for recording, editing, and sharing gameplay footage.

Game Recording (yes, that's the name) has debuted in beta form and offers two ways to record. There's a traditional stop-start option that lets players hit record to capture footage, or an in-background mode that will begin recording automatically when users begin playing.

"Steam will begin recording automatically when you start playing so you don’t miss those unexpected moments," reads a blog explaining how the latter works. "You specify the hard drive space limits. Once full, the oldest gameplay will be overwritten as new gameplay is recorded. You can watch, create and save video clips from these recordings."

When it comes to organizing footage, players can manually add makers to recordings to spotlight content they might want to watch or clip later, but 'Steam Timeline-enhanced' titles (those able to notify Steam when relevant events happen) will automatically add markers when certain events occur–such when players unlock an achievement or capture a screenshot.

Recording timelines will also feature 'Game Mode Indicators' that outline when players were in lobbies, menus, or actively playing, while a Highlight Viewer will allow users to quickly jump between event makers.

Clipping and sharing functionality with Game Recording

It's possible to save and share footage and related timeline information as clips during or after a play session. Those clips can then be watched, edited, and shared or exported later on. Alternatively, users can choose to send their clips to other devices–either directly or via the Steam Mobile App or QR code, or by creating a temporary Steam link that can be easily shared.

"Get [your clip] where you want it—whether that’s from your PC to your phone, Deck to PC, or sending to a friend," explains Valve. "Steam stores all Clips in an optimized Steam timeline format for snappier, smoother replays, but at any time you can export to MP4 for easy sharing or editing outside of Steam."

Game Recording is already fully functional on Steam Deck and according to Valve has been engineered for performance. "[The tool] minimizes CPU usage of video encoding by using the dedicated video encoding hardware of your AMD or Nvidia GPUs," added the company.

The Game Recording SDK and API has been made available to developers. Valve claims integration is straightforward and will scale across a variety of game experiences. 

Read more about:

Steam DeckTop Stories

About the Author(s)

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

See more from Chris Kerr
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

The Bethesda Game Studios logo
Production
Bethesda Game Studios Montreal workers are trying to unionizeBethesda Game Studios Montreal workers are trying to unionize
byChris Kerr
Jun 27, 2024
2 Min Read
Game Recording in action on Steam Deck
PC
Steam debuts new game recording tool in beta formSteam debuts new game recording tool in beta form
byChris Kerr
Jun 27, 2024
2 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

The player character in Monster Hunter Wilds leaps in the air to stab a worm-looking monster.
Design
Monster Hunter Wilds' open world leap is thanks to growing global popularityMonster Hunter Wilds' open world leap is thanks to growing global popularity
byAlessandro Fillari
Jun 21, 2024
8 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
How Little Kitty, Big City was designed to steal hearts (and fish)How Little Kitty, Big City was designed to steal hearts (and fish)
byJohn Harris
Jun 20, 2024
12 Min Read
thumbnail
Programming
Book Excerpt: Game AI Uncovered, Volume OneBook Excerpt: Game AI Uncovered, Volume One
byPaul Roberts, Sarat Rallabandi
Jun 18, 2024
16 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Cooking Games Spotlight: Deep Dives, Interviews, and More

A goat host character presides over a retro TV set
Production
Psychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devsPsychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devs
byDanielle Riendeau
thumbnail
Design
The Unrealized Potential of Cooking in GamesThe Unrealized Potential of Cooking in Games
byLeonardo Ferreira
thumbnail
Design
Exploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao CafeExploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao Cafe
byJoel Couture

Featured Blogs

A screencap of YouTuber Dr Disrespect. He wears red wraparound sunglasses and a fake mullet and moustache.
Marketing
Opinion: Dr Disrespect's ousting should be a wake-up call for devsOpinion: Dr Disrespect's ousting should be a wake-up call for devs
byBryant Francis
Jun 27, 2024
6 Min Read
thumbnail
Business
Retrospective: A Producer’s Guide to Team-Buy-InRetrospective: A Producer’s Guide to Team-Buy-In
byAnders Erickson
Jun 27, 2024
7 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Creating Compelling and Continuous Gameplay in a Cozy Farming/Life Sim AdventureCreating Compelling and Continuous Gameplay in a Cozy Farming/Life Sim Adventure
byDeborah Chantson
Jun 26, 2024
5 Min Read

Game Developer Essentials

thumbnail
Programming
How to get better fps on PC while porting games to consolesHow to get better fps on PC while porting games to consoles
byKostyantyn Oleschenko, Olexandr Makeevand 1 more
The logo for Ironwood Studios.
Production
What it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative visionWhat it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative vision
byBryant Francis
A series of matches burning out.
Production
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnoutWhat the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
byBryant Francis
Chris Zukowski at the GDC mic
Marketing
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percentThe secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
byImran Khan