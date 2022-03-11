informa
/
/
Mobile
1 min read
article

Niantic is shutting down Pokémon Go operations in Russia and Belarus

Niantic is ceasing operations in Russia and Belarus as both countries work to wage war on neighboring Ukraine.
Bryant Francis
Senior Editor
March 11, 2022
A man plays Pokemon Go on an iPhone
Image by David Grandmougin via Unsplash

Niantic is suspending sales, downloads, and gameplay for games like Pokémon Go in Russia and Belarus, joining an increasing sea of companies shutting down operations in the region.

The reason of course, is Russia's invasion of Ukraine that began on February 24. Belarus has also been implicated in several self-imposed sanctions against Russia for its role in providing a staging ground for the attack.

Shortly after the invasion began, Ukrainian vice prime minister Mykhailo Fedorov issued a call for "game development and esports platforms" to halt operations in Russia. Now it seems Niantic has has accepted his request.

"We stand with the global community in hoping for peace and a rapid resolution to the violence and suffering in Ukraine," Niantic wrote in a short statement. 

Though Pokémon Go is Niantic's biggest product, this does also mean that Ingress and Pikmin Bloom are also not available in the region.

The news comes after other major game companies including Microsoft, PlayStation, and CD Projekt (and mobile companies like Rovio, Zynga, and Supercell) suspended operations in Russia in solidarity with Ukraine.

CultureExtended RealityBusiness

Latest Jobs

Crate Entertainment

Remote
01.31.22
Senior Programmer

Cryptic Studios

Los Gatos, California / Remote
01.31.22
Art Director, Neverwinter

Disbelief

Cambridge, Massachusetts
01.31.22
Programmer

Tilt Five

Remote
01.31.22
Games Producer
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Register for a
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Account

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Register for a

Game Developer Account

Gain full access to resources (events, white paper, webinars, reports, etc)
Single sign-on to all Informa products

Register
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more