Venba, Stray Gods, A Highland Song honored at 2024 Games for Change Awards

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical and A Highland Song were among the winners of the 2024 Games for Change Awards.

Games for Change crowned 13 winners across 16 categories at its annual award showcase, held at Parsons School of Design in New York.

Stray Gods emerged victorious in the Best in Innovation category, while A Highland Song took home the award for Best Gameplay.

Stay Alive, My Son (Chapter 1 & 2) was the biggest winner on the night, taking home three awards for Best in Impact, Best Narrative, and Game of the Year. The VR title was developed by UME studios and plunges players into an interactive historical odyssey.

Other winners included The Plastic Pipeline (Best in Environmental Impact), Minecraft (Industry Leadership Award), and Venba (G4C Indie Breakout Award).

"This year's Games for Change Awards showcase a remarkable evolution in the power of games and immersive media to address complex global issues," said Games for Change president Susanna Pollack.

"From Stay Alive, My Son tackling historical trauma through VR, to The Plastic Pipeline gamifying environmental policy, we're seeing this medium push boundaries not just in technology, but in their capacity to foster empathy, drive social change, and redefine how we engage with pressing societal challenges. These winners exemplify how games and immersive media are a tool for imagining and creating better futures."

You can find the full list of 2024 Games for Change Award winners below: