IGF accepts over 400 entries for GDC 2022

The 24th annual Independent Games Festival is poised for one of its most-exciting years to date, as the festival organizers are thrilled to announce over 400 individual games have been accepted for the 2022 competition.

Developers from all over the world sent in their projects to the largest and longest-running showcase for independent game developers—taking place at Game Developers Conference 2022, which will be an in-person and online event from March 21 to March 25, 2022. Submissions arrived from a diverse group of veteran gamemakers, first-time entrants, student developers, and more.

You may view the entire list of entries at the Independent Games Festival website here.

Several of the games on the IGF 2022 Entries list include the return of popular indie studios like inkle, which submitted its latest storytelling game Overboard!, Wytchwood from Alientrap, and Flaming Fowl Studios' Gloomhaven, based on the popular tabletop game.

Of course, the Independent Games Festival is likewise about highlighting unique, up-and-coming, and otherwise standout projects. These include games like Strange Scaffold's comedic An Airport for Aliens Currently Run by Dogs, Peachy Keen Games' cat café adventure Calico, and Get in the Car, Loser! from Love Conquers All Games.

From this large selection of games, six finalists will be chosen for each of the IGF 2022 Competition award categories—save the Nuovo Award, which has eight finalists. These categories include: Excellence in Visual Art, Excellence in Audio, Excellence in Design, Excellence in Narrative, Best Student Game, and the Seumas McNally Grand Prize.

Finalists will be announced in January 2022 and will receive free passes to the event and the opportunity to showcase their games at GDC 2022. IGF finalists are also welcome to accept their 2022 IGF Awards remotely.

The Independent Games Festival Awards will take place at GDC 2022 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, and will be available to watch live via the GDC Twitch channel. For more details on the Independent Games Festival, please visit the official website.

