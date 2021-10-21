GDC Masterclass Winter 2021 registration is now open

Who's ready to learn? The organizers of Game Developers Conference are happy to announce that registration is now open for the GDC Masterclass Winter 2021 program, taking place in early December. This round of 10 courses, available virtually, is poised to help you and your team succeed in critical industry fields—like crafting the perfect game trailer, pitching your studio to VCs, and using human psychology to improve your game's user experience.

The GDC Masterclass program comprises small-group virtual workshops that deliver in-depth training around some of the most important work and challenges facing game developers today. These live courses go beyond high-level theory into real world application, helping attendees acquire practical experience that can be applied immediately on return to the studio. Instructors will teach, guide, and work directly with you on short assignments that help build crucial skills to support your work in the studio or your next job hunt.

Courses include Josh Menke's masterclass on using matchmaking in competitive multiplayer games to increase engagement, along with our one-day Certified Agile Leadership for Game Development class with Clinton Keith (now offered twice due to popular demand!). For those keen on learning a new skill, there's Russell Campbell's course on Unity shader programming, protection techniques against hacking with Florian Garret, or you can learn all the intricacies of level design with Christopher Totten.

Here are the courses being offered in December—they are all virtual, not in-person:

Two-Day Workshops (Dec. 9, 2021 & Dec. 10, 2021)

Game Hacking: From Basics to Advanced Principles (with Florian Garret)

8:00am to 12:00pm PT (11:00am to 3:00pm ET)

This workshops helps developers acquire concrete knowledge about avoiding cheating in games, and common protection techniques to protect your game.

Psychology and Game UX (with Celia Hodent)

8:00am to 12:00pm PT (11:00am to 3:00pm ET)

This workshop delves into how the human brain works and, using those insights, proposes a UX framework and UX guidelines during the different game development stages.

Making Game Trailers from Concept to Completion (with Derek Lieu)

8:00am to 12:00pm PT (11:00am to 3:00pm ET)

This workshops dives into what it takes to create a standout game trailer, as well as how to look at games differently, understand marketing needs, and find the engaging content using a game’s unique hook.

Funding Your Studio: Pitching to VCs and Fundraising Strategy (with Jason Della Rocca)

8:00am to 12:00pm PT (11:00am to 3:00pm ET)

This masterclass will focus on fundraising strategy and pitching your game studio to venture capitalists (VCs) and other equity investors.

Engagement Using Matchmaking and Ranking in Competitive Multiplayer Games (with Josh Menke)

9:00am to 1:00pm PT (12:00pm to 4:00pm ET)

This workshop examines how to accurately find a player’s skill for use in both matchmaking and ranking, and best practices for ranking players given different games and audiences.

Intro to Unity Shader Programming (with Russell Campbelll)

10:00am to 3:00pm PT (2:00pm to 6:00pm ET)

This course teaches attendees how to design data structures that can be passed to shader code in order to achieve graphical effects that can, for example, involve collision detection and work together with Unity's Physics engine.

Advanced Publisher Pitching: Strategy and Pitch Optimization for Scoring Deals (with Jason Della Rocca)

1:00pm to 5:00pm PT (4:00pm to 8:00pm ET)

This masterclass will focus on pitching and scoring publishing deals for premium PC and console games.

One-Day Courses and Workshops (Dec. 9, 2021)

Certified Agile Leadership for Game Development—Essentials (with Clinton Keith)

8:00am to 4:00 pm PT (11:00am to 7:00pm ET)

Learn what issues traditional management approaches are facing in today's volatile, uncertain, complex, ambiguous (VUCA) world, and why a new leadership approach is needed to improve outcomes in these environments, with certification from the Scrum Alliance upon successful completion of the course.

Note: This course and Clinton's course on Dec. 10 are identical, so be sure to only register for one.

One-Day Courses and Workshops (Dec. 10, 2021)

The Many Faces of Level Design (with Christopher Totten)

9:00am to 5:00pm PT (12:00pm to 8:00pm ET)

In this one-day workshop, attendees hone their level design skills outside of technically intensive environments—making a series of level design prototypes with small game-making tools to perfect making exciting experiences for players.

Certified Agile Leadership for Game Development—Essentials (with Clinton Keith)

8:00am to 4:00 pm PT (11:00am to 7:00pm ET)

Learn what issues traditional management approaches are facing in today's volatile, uncertain, complex, ambiguous (VUCA) world, and why a new leadership approach is needed to improve outcomes in these environments, with certification from the Scrum Alliance upon successful completion of the course.

Note: This course and Clinton's course on Dec. 9 are identical, so be sure to only register for one.

There are a limited number of seats in the GDC Masterclass Winter 2021 program, so act now to secure your registration!

For more information on the GDC Masterclass program, be sure to visit our website or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, or RSS.

Game Developer and GDC are sibling organizations under Informa Tech.



