informa
/
/
Announcements
Alert
We are currently working to fix issues with blog auto-logouts and misattributed articles. Click here to report an issue.
PreviousNext
News

GDC Masterclass is all about pitching your studio

Focus on fundraising strategy and pitching your studio in Jason Della Rocca's virtual GDC Masterclass course.
Game Developer
Staff
November 22, 2021

You’ve built an amazing game studio with an even more amazing team: How do you get investors to sign up? Funding advisor Jason Della Rocca is here to help his fellow game industry entrepreneurs build their pitch and get it sold, in this GDC Masterclass course.

Funding Your Studio: Pitching to VCs and Fundraising Strategy is intended for entrepreneurs who have the drive to build a successful and scalable game studio, and are actively (or will soon be) pitching to VCs. During this two-day virtual course in September, attendees focus on fundraising strategies and pitching your game studio to venture capitalists (VCs) and other equity investors. Participants are also given a company pitch template and, as part of the class, will deliver their company pitch and receive direct feedback and advice for improving their pitch.

Funding Your Studio runs on December 9 and December 10, 2021 from 8:00am to 12:00pm PT (12:00pm to 4:00pm ET). Please note that it’s being held virtually on both days, not in-person.

The following key elements will be covered in this class:

• Understanding what it means to be venture investible
• Overall deal-making strategy and mindset
• Researching and tracking investor targets
• Pitch deck construction and fine-tuning
• Investor introduction process and meeting tactics

This is a fantastic opportunity to gain the tools and know-how to successful sell your game studio to investors. Seats are limited and will fill up soon! Register now to claim your spot in Jason's course. And be sure to visit the GDC Masterclass website for more exciting courses.

GDC returns in-person to San Francisco, March 21-25, 2022—registration is now open! For more information on GDC 2022, be sure to visit our website and follow the #GDC22 hashtag on social media.

Subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, or RSS.

Latest Jobs

Infinity Ward

Woodland Hills, California
11.3.21
Sr. Multiplayer Design Scripter/Programmer

Disbelief

Cambridge, Massachusetts
11.3.21
Jr. Programmer

4A Games

Malta
11.3.21
Lead Game Systems Designer New IP

XSEED

Torrance, California
11.3.21
Head of Marketing
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Register for a
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Account

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Register for a

Game Developer Account

Gain full access to resources (events, white paper, webinars, reports, etc)
Single sign-on to all Informa products

Register
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more