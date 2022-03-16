EA Play 2022 has been scrapped because "things aren't lining up"

EA has cancelled its annual EA Play event so it can reveal more about individual projects "when the time is right for each of them."

The FIFA and Battlefield publisher has hosted the digital conference alongside E3 since 2016, but told IGN it will be bowing out this year because "things aren't lining up."

"We love EA Play Live as it's our way of connecting with our players and sharing what’s new with all of you. However, this year things aren't lining up to show you everything on one date," said the publisher in a statement.

"We have exciting things happening at our world-class studios and this year we’ll reveal much more about these projects when the time is right for each of them. We look forward to spending time with you throughout the year."

The news comes after E3 cancelled its own in-person event in favor of an all-digital showcase.