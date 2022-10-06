Registration is now open for GDC 2023, grab your pass now

It's time to bring the global game dev community together at the industry's top professional event. Registration is open for the Game Developers Conference, back in San Francisco for GDC 2023!

The 37th annual Game Developers Conference takes place March 20-24, 2023 at the Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco, California, and will deliver the industry's greatest source of content and connections—with plenty of exciting sessions, expo booths, networking events, and more. Don't forget to register by 11:59pm on November 17, 2022 to save on your GDC pass with our Advanced Rate.

This year's theme is "The Future of the Industry," with a series of talks about emergent technologies, achieving a more equitable workplace, and the next generation of games.

GDC 2023 will explore the full spectrum of topics relevant to working in games today. Innersloth's Victoria Tran and Research Affiliate Kat Lo will share their insight on proper moderation of livestreams to improve event safety in "A Moderation Guide for Successful Brand Livestreams and Digital Events." Game developer Warren Davis returns from GDC 2022's successful Q*Bert postmortem to talk about his work on Us vs. Them and the infamous "Laserdisk Debacle of 1984."

We're also honored that GDBAY's Elena Lobova will be at GDC 2023 to talk about how her team ran a game jam during the first week of the war in Ukraine. The lecture, "'CODE RED!': How We Organized a Game Jam from Bomb Shelters," promises to be an example of the power and perseverance within this team, their home, and the game industry.

Game devs and industry experts who attend GDC 2023 can expect the return of many activities and events that make the Game Developers Conference the industry standard for game development—including interactive and community spaces situated throughout the convention center. Attendees can tour the GDC Expo to check out companies’ latest products and solutions, head to the GDC Play area to try the newest indie sensations before they come out, attend career development talks about networking and building your portfolio, and so much more. In addition, the Independent Games Festival and the Game Developers Choice Awards will take place live at the Moscone Convention Center on Wednesday, March 22, 2023—with a simultaneous broadcast in the event app and on the GDC Twitch channel.

We can’t wait for people to meet new friends, have inspiring conversations in the hallways, find new opportunities, partners, and ideas that will add to their career in game development and help make their mark on the industry.

The Game Developers Conference remains focused on your health and safety at GDC 2023. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test will be required to attend, and masks are strongly encouraged for all participants. Other rules and regulations may be subject to change based on local and state guidelines. For more information, please visit our Health & Safety page.

Registration is now open for GDC 2023! Now is the time to secure your passes, plan your travel, and get ready to come together for the biggest game dev event around. Take a look at our exciting credential options for GDC 2023 and be sure to register by November 17, 2022 to lock in the best price.

In addition, GDC and Convention Housing Partners have secured discounted rates on hotels near the event for attendees. Book your room now through the official site for the best availability and lowest rates.

For more information, email [email protected] or call (US: 866-561-0540; International: +1-415-813-6088, option 6).

If you are contacted by companies offering to make hotel reservations for you, we urge you not to book with them because they are not affiliated with GDC and therefore are not authorized to make reservations on GDC’s behalf. While they may offer special rates, unauthorized companies typically require non-refundable prepaid reservations, charge cancellation and change fees, and move individuals to other hotels without notice. If you are contacted by any other company claiming to represent GDC or Informa, please notify us immediately by emailing Rosa Yee.

We can't wait to be together again!

GDC returns to San Francisco this March 20-24, 2023, and registration is now open! For more information, be sure to visit our website and follow the #GDC23 hashtag on social media.

