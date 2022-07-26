Sony wants to reimagine the virtual reality user experience with new features including a "see-through view" for its PlayStation VR2 headset.

The console maker has already told us what tech bobbins will be inside its upcoming headset, and has now explained exactly how users will be able to interact with its work-in-progress VR hardware.

To help people navigate the real-world while they've got a massive bit of tech strapped to their face, PS VR2 will support a "see-through view" feature that lets them easily check where the PS VR2 Sense controllers are without taking the headset off.

"Thanks to PS VR2’s embedded front cameras, users can press the function button on the headset, or use the Card in the Control Center, to switch between viewing your surroundings, or viewing the content on PS VR2," wrote Sony Interactive Entertainment senior staff product manager, Yasuo Takahashi, on the PlayStation blog.

"The Card in the Control Center also gives quick access to other PS VR2 settings, such as adjusting your play area. The see-through view is just for viewing only, so there’s no recording option."

In addition, a new broadcast feature for PS VR2 will allow users to film themselves while playing by connecting a PS5 HD Camera to their PlayStation 5 console. Presumably that feature will be of use to influencers and developers who want to show what sort of frantic limb-waving players will need to undertake while plugged in.

Owners will also be able to customise their PS VR2 play area using the Sense controllers and embedded cameras to scan the room and expand or shape their play area to fit their environment and play style.

"While playing, if you get close to the boundary you have set up, you will receive a warning that you are closely approaching the play area boundary. You can modify your settings at any time while PS VR2 is connected. Once you set up your play area, the settings will be saved unless you move into a different play area," continued Takahashi.

PS VR2 will also support VR Mode and Cinematic Mode that lets players decide how content should be displayed. VR Mode will output content in a 360 view in a virtual environment, displaying in 4000x2040 HDR format (2000x2040 per eye) with 90Hz/120Hz frame rates. Cinematic Mode, on the other hand, will display content on a virtual cinema screen in 1920x1080 HDR format with support for 24/60Hz and 120Hz frame rates.

PS VR2 developers will be able to access the latest user experience features when Sony rolls out a new system software release in the near future. It's still unclear exactly when PS VR2 will make its way onto the heads of consumers, although Sony claims it wants the platform to have at least 20 titles at launch.