Upcoming ACMI interactive exhibition welcomes back a horrible goose

Australia's national museum of screen culture, ACMI, has curated a new interactive exhibition that will showcase how Melbourne studio House House created Untitled Goose Game.

The exhibition will open on September 17, 2024, and run until February 16, 2025. It will feature previously unseen concept art, sketches, and other design material presented alongside playable early builds of the game.

"Through colourful displays and comedy-focused curation, Honk! Untitled Goose Exhibition keeps nothing under glass–designed with families in mind, it includes sound effect buttons, flipbooks and other playful displays," said ACMI on its website.

"Those with specialist knowledge of video games are invited to explore critical design details and gain insight into the game’s technical development through ACMI-made video content."

The exhibition will be of particular interest to anybody keen to peek behind the development curtain. Offering more specifics about the displays, ACMI explained House House's GitHub repository will be on show along with "behind-the-scenes tricks captured in the game's engine."

Production sketches will explain how House House animated the goose's slapstick movements and mapped out the village that eventually succumbs to its relentless honks.

Tickets for the exhibition are free, so visitors will be able to drop by from 10am to 5pm daily and peruse at their leisure. Unless, of course, there's a warbling waterfowl running amok.