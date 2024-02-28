Sponsored By

Polaris design retreat papers explore colonial-free design, prioritization frameworks, and more

Designers across the industry dig into designing games for empathetic players and how to evoke suspense and discovery in game design.

Justin Carter

February 28, 2024

2 Min Read
A conversation with NPC Lara Ravel in Pathologic 2.
Image via Ice-Pick Games/Tinybuild.

At a Glance

  • For the designers who want more resources, and different viewpoints, on how to make games.

The annual Polaris Game Design Retreat released its four design-focused reports for the year of 2023.

First started in 2022, the "think-tank style" gathering is a revival of the now-defunct Project Horseshoe. Like that year's event, the 2023 PGDR brought together numerous industry designers, who offered different approaches to standard game design.

2023's reports cover topics such as making a framework to focus on early prototype features during development and design strategies to support more "nurturing" players.

Citing games like Stardew Valley and Pathologic 2, the latter report highlights how games get players attached and empathetic. Some, like XCOM 2, do this by making the player suffer on a mechanic or narrative level; others like the Animal Crossing games make nurture a core mechanic.

In the case of Animal Crossing, the writers argue the player's island is "much more fulfilling" as a nurturing subject. NPCs, they said, have a more "transactional" cycle because they're static and don't really change.

A third report digs into how designers can build their game without a colonial framework. While a "complicated" topic, it explores how modern games, and specific genres like strategy and MMO games, have colonialism baked in.

Pocketpair's Palworld is used as such an example. The report notes how it brings more troubling elements of Pokémon to an "extreme light," in turn potentially muddling any satire the game is trying to make.

"Rarely can designers afford to be idealists even when our hearts are in the right place," it reads. In using these mechanics without critical thinking, designers will get a "default, perhaps undesired cultural expression."

The report's ultimate aim is to "start interrogating and evolving the underlying values of our work." In turn, a coloniast-free mindset will "bring about a future abundance of innovative, decolonized video games."

All four of the Polaris Game Design Retreat's 2023 reports can be read here.

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Leatherface in the Texas Chainsaw Massacre.
Business
Texas Chain Saw Massacre nets 5.6 million players as Black Tower takes over developmentTexas Chain Saw Massacre nets 5.6 million players as Black Tower takes over development
byJustin Carter
Feb 28, 2024
1 Min Read
Players characters in Black Desert Online.
Business
Black Desert Online nets €2 billion and 55 million playersBlack Desert Online nets €2 billion and 55 million players
byJustin Carter
Feb 28, 2024
1 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated
Mar 18 - Mar 22, 2024
GDC is the game industry's premier professional event, championing game developers and the advancement of their craft.
Learn More

Featured Blogs

Business
Google Play Games aims to capture Android and iOS mobile game revenue on PC
Google Play Games aims to capture Android and iOS mobile game revenue on PC

Feb 28, 2024

Design
How Graphite Labs created a Pong-like in qomp2
Featured Blog | How Graphite Labs created a Pong-like in qomp2

Feb 28, 2024

Business
Data You May Have Missed From GDC’s 2024 State of the Industry Report
Featured Blog | Data You May Have Missed From GDC’s 2024 State of the Industry Report

Feb 23, 2024