Media Molecule celebrates another year of Dreams with third annual Impy Awards

What are people building in Dreams these days? Surreal virtual museums, turn-based RPGs, and so much more.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
March 28, 2022
Impys_Header_copy.png

Media Molecule has revealed the winners of the third annual Impy Awards, showcasing a plethora of weird and wonderful projects that were made entirely in Dreams.

The studio describes the Impy Awards as an annual celebration of "the most amazing, original, and exciting creations and creators in the Dreamiverse."

This year, Media Molecule asked players to nominate themselves to give people the chance to spotlight their best and brightest creations, including video games, sculptures, music tracks, and more.

The winners include a surreal virtual museum called The Idyllium (pictured below), which nabbed the awards for Excellence in Art Direction and Creation of the Year.

The Web, an audio-visual experience described as "a trip" by creator cat135 took home the Evolving Experience award, while factory-building puzzler Claustrofactory (pictured below) was honored with the Excellence in Gameplay award.

Turn-based RPG Tales from the Dark Town: Red Zone also emerged victorious on the night, picking up the Excellence in Environment Art, and side-scrolling shooter Solar Blast received the Excellence in Animation prize.

factory.jpg

You can find a complete rundown of this year's Impy Award winners over on the PlayStation Blog

There's also a playable Impys Hub that remains available to explore in-game, taking the form of an underground gallery space filled with Media Molecule-made art exhibits inspired by the team's favourite moments of community-led collaboration.

