Sponsored By
The Independent Games Festival (IGF) was established in 1998 to encourage innovation in game development and to recognize the best independent game developers. Read more about the 2024 finalists here.

How Cryptmaster turned 'a dictionary's worth' of words into a fun dungeon crawler

'Once we'd settled on using words for everything, the ideas for mechanics just kept coming.'

Danielle Riendeau, Editor-in-Chief

May 13, 2024

2 Min Read
The frightening Cryptmaster, and the word "sniff"
Via Akapura Games

With distinctive word-based dungeon crawling and combat, a wicked sense of humor and black and white visuals pulled out of a pen and paper RPG, the newly released Cryptmaster is turning heads.

Back in March, we interviewed Paul Hart and Lee Williams, the game's co-designers, as part of our Road to IGF series ahead of the awards show (where the game eventually won for excellence in design). The longtime collaborators pontificated on many points of the game's design and implementation, including the core idea that words (either typed or spoken) dictate the way players interact with the game.

"The idea of using words came first and then the dungeon-crawling framework came later," said Williams. "We wanted to have pure keyboard controls, so that kind of grid movement made the most sense.

"Once we'd settled on using words for everything, the ideas for mechanics just kept coming. We have variants on hangman, twenty questions, anagrams, riddles, etc. The health of players and enemies is represented by the letters in their names and the letters from collected ingredients are used to literally spell out potion recipes. There are just so many fun things to do with words and letters. I'd say we ditched far more ideas than we used!"

We asked how the game was designed for the potential chaos of players being able to say (or type) anything. That didn't go unnoticed, Williams noted.

"Tricks" for working with many, many words

"The "trick" is mostly just a silly amount of work and persistence behind the scenes!" Said Williams. I recorded more or less a whole dictionary's worth of words and spent hours second-guessing what players might type and coming up with responses…"

We also have a simple system that's a little like a coin sorter. When the player types a word, the game checks to see if there is a unique response for it. If there isn't, it checks to see if the word is in one of a number of pools and sub-pools (verb, adjective, item, weapon, expletive, etc). If it is, it plays a specific response for that pool. If not, it plays one of a number of nulls.

"The Cryptmaster will also sometimes spell out an unfamiliar word or say a familiar one as part of his response. Players understand that it's a trick, but the effect can still be pretty immersive."

Check out our full interview here, which dives further into the nitty-gritty of the writing and how the game balances horror and comedy for effect.

Read more about:

Road to the IGFDesignerInterviews

About the Author(s)

Danielle Riendeau

Danielle Riendeau

Editor-in-Chief, GameDeveloper.com

Danielle is the editor-in-chief of Game Developer, with previous editorial posts at Fanbyte, VICE, and Polygon. She’s also a lecturer in game design at the Berklee College of Music, and a hobbyist game developer in her spare time.

See more from Danielle Riendeau
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Little Kitty, Big City key artwork
Business
Little Kitty, Big City tops 100,000 sales in two daysLittle Kitty, Big City tops 100,000 sales in two days
byChris Kerr
May 13, 2024
1 Min Read
Image via Square Enix
Business
Square Enix is rebooting its game business around multiplatform development and 'unforgettable experiences'Square Enix is rebooting its game business around multiplatform development and 'unforgettable experiences'
byChris Kerr
May 13, 2024
3 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

thumbnail
Design
Book Excerpt: Tabletop Game Accessibility: Meeple Centred DesignBook Excerpt: Tabletop Game Accessibility: Meeple Centred Design
May 9, 2024
5 Min Read
thumbnail
Programming
Deep Dive: Console cross-play and how we made it work in InsurgencyDeep Dive: Console cross-play and how we made it work in Insurgency
byDenys Slipchuk, Yurii Dudnik
May 7, 2024
6 Min Read
George enters a curious store in Broken Sword–Shadow of the Templars: Reforged
Design
How the Broken Sword remaster smooths out the point-and-click difficulty curveHow the Broken Sword remaster smooths out the point-and-click difficulty curve
byChris Kerr
May 3, 2024
4 Min Read

Featured Blogs

Design
Narration Avenues in Multiverse Games
Narration Avenues in Multiverse Games

May 13, 2024

a wall of wanted posters
Design
Is Strategy design due for a shakeup?
Is Strategy design due for a shakeup?

May 13, 2024

Design
Did I Make My Game Myself (and does it matter)?
Did I Make My Game Myself (and does it matter)?

May 13, 2024

Latest Podcasts
See all

Game Developer Essentials

A series of matches burning out.
Production
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
Chris Zukowski at the GDC mic
Marketing
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
Design
The key to future employment in games dev is diversifying your skill set
The key to future employment in games dev is diversifying your skill set
stylized image of a person at a computer with 3D post it notes and architecture
Design
How To: Write a Game Design Document
How to write a Game Design Document