Sponsored By

Gamescom 2024 | Keep up with the Game Developer team's ongoing Gamescom coverage right here, including news, interviews, and analysis straight from this year's show.

Firaxis' big swing with Civilization VII? Convincing players to actually finish their games

Creative director Ed Beach says the number of players who completed games in Civilization VI was 'depressingly' low.

Chris Kerr, News Editor

August 23, 2024

5 Min Read
A screenshot of a bustling city in Civilization VII
Image via Firaxis

It has been eight years since Firaxis launched Civilization VI, but creative director Ed Beach hasn't stopped ruminating on what the studio might have done differently.

"Civilization VI was very successful," he says, speaking to Game Developer at Gamescom 2024, "but it didn't mean the design team loved it by the time we were finished. We are self critical, and we're happy to dissect and pick apart our own creation and see its flaws."

Beach was looking to the past to explain how Firaxis is approaching the future, which is important to understand given it has just unveiled Civilization VII. He explains Firaxis uses a formula that requires each new entry in the franchise to incorporate equal parts new content, updated content, and existing content.

It's a rule of thirds that enables the studio to innovate without completely alienating players—while also avoiding scope creep. Digging into how that equation influenced production on Civilization VII, which is slated to launch in February 2025, Beach says the headline issue was the fact players simply weren't finishing games.

"The number [of people who completed a game of Civ VI] was surprisingly, depressingly—whatever adjective you want to put in there—low. It was less than 50 percent. So, why is that happening?," he asks.

The short answer is 'pacing.' He says your average Civilization player might spend 15 to 20 hours completing a single game. As the hours pass and empires grow, the managerial elements become more pronounced, leaving players needing to complete a exponentially growing list of tasks just to get through a turn.

Beach claims players "hated" the pacing of Civilization VI. It's an admission that resulted in Firaxis conducting individual postmortems of each system to learn when they pushed "important, strategic decisions you don't have to make more than every five to 10 minutes," and when they demanded players make "tiresome 'click here, click here, click, here' decisions that just aren't very interesting."

A sequel for the ages

That inquisition saw Firaxis reconfigure Civilization VII to ensure more people felt capable of crossing the finish line. "The number one thing we wanted to do was break the game up into chapters," Beach explains. "We're calling them 'ages' this time. We're only at three ages to get through the game, because there's a lot of restructuring around the map that happens between the two age transitions. We wanted to make it so we could reset the board a little bit and simplify things out and change up the rules. [For instance], our trade system works differently in each age."

Exploration has also been tweaked to preserve the sense of fun sparked by discovery. "I think a core pillar of 4X games is exploration, and that's one reason players wouldn't go all the way through the game and restart. It's because that first 50 turns of figuring out where you are on the map and who's around you is innately fun. We have done some things [this time] to bottle up that fun and spread it throughout the game," says Beach.

Elaborating, he explains Civilization VII is broken into chapters, beginning with the 'Antiquity Age.' During that age, players will only be allowed to explore the landmass they start on. "Even if you invest in a lot of naval technology, we won't let you go across the ocean," adds Beach. 

When asked how the team will essentially restrict players without causing frustration, he explains the technique was used in past titles across 70 to 80 percent of maps. Now, it's being enforced without exception.

Again referencing the formula we mentioned earlier, Beach says the team wasn't shy when it came to pitching new ideas—but sometimes you have to cut your coat according to your cloth.

"The design team were so self-critical," he says. "They were like 'we want to change this, and this, and this.' So, I would bring up that rule of thumb and say 'you want to do something entirely different here, Another thing entirely different here. These two areas—the foundations are the same but they're falling into our 'one third modified'. There were times I could see the trajectory was radically different enough that it was violating that formula."

Beach created a spreadsheet that he whipped out during two design meetings to prove his colleagues were over-indexing and breaking the formula. "[I said] basically you get 33 percent total change, and then another 33 percent you can modify," he adds. "So you've got a 50 percent budget for changing the game, and you're all at 60 percent—and we haven't even finished all of this."

When deciding which aspects of the franchise to alter, Firaxis uses a technique called 'ripples.' It's a process that requires the team to understand "the minimum viable amount of implementation you need to get to the core idea of something you can then experiment with." Testing is a fundamental part of that process.

"We have single player playtests and multiplayer playtests on a scheduled cadence," continues Beach. "So, whatever is ready to try out in the next playtest session [is included]. Then the whole design team gets together and discusses [the feedback]."

Underlining the importance of variety when playtesting, he notes combat becomes more visible in multiplayer tests because people "like to bash on each other." Conversely, single player tests are better for appraising systems like building and diplomacy.

Looking towards launch, Beach explains Firaxis currently has hundreds of developers working on Civilization VII and is "taking full responsibility for shipping to all the platforms in house." That decision was made to ensure all versions of the title, which is built on a proprietary engine, work as intended. He says it's a choice that has left the studio in a "more comfortable place" as it attempts to wrap production.

Read more about:

Top StoriesInterviews[Event] Gamescom

About the Author

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

See more from Chris Kerr
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

A spaceship racing on the track in Lego 2K Drive.
Business
Visual Concepts lays off staff at Lego 2K Drive South studioVisual Concepts lays off staff at Lego 2K Drive South studio
byJustin Carter
Aug 23, 2024
1 Min Read
Promo art for Amazon MMOs New World, Blue Protocol, and Lost Ark.
Business
Amazon Games CEO thinks genAI can help make better ideas for gamesAmazon Games CEO thinks genAI can help make better ideas for games
byJustin Carter
Aug 23, 2024
2 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

thumbnail
Art
Deep Dive: Behind the starkly stylish art direction of BloodlessDeep Dive: Behind the starkly stylish art direction of Bloodless
byAntônio Rivero
Aug 20, 2024
12 Min Read
A player character dual-wields two red pistols against a cyberpunk background in Apex Legends.
Design
Letting Apex Legends players go guns akimbo was harder than you might thinkLetting Apex Legends players go guns akimbo was harder than you might think
byBryant Francis
Aug 20, 2024
3 Min Read
Jen and Zan, two player characters from Tactical Breach Wizards. They are wizards with guns.
Design
Tactical Breach Wizards shows how strategy games can tickle the funny boneTactical Breach Wizards shows how strategy games can tickle the funny bone
byBryant Francis
Aug 19, 2024
10 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Cooking Games Spotlight: Deep Dives, Interviews, and More

A goat host character presides over a retro TV set
Production
Psychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devsPsychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devs
byDanielle Riendeau
thumbnail
Design
The Unrealized Potential of Cooking in GamesThe Unrealized Potential of Cooking in Games
byLeonardo Ferreira
thumbnail
Design
Exploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao CafeExploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao Cafe
byJoel Couture

Featured Blogs

thumbnail
Design
Bridging history and gameplay: Lessons from historiographical video game designBridging history and gameplay: Lessons from historiographical video game design
byChristopher Gerteis
Aug 20, 2024
14 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Call for Submissions: Let's talk about photography gamesCall for submissions: Let's talk about photography games
byHolly Green
Aug 19, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Conjuring a gestural spellcasting system for VRConjuring a gestural spellcasting system for VR
byEdward McNeill
Aug 19, 2024
6 Min Read

Game Developer Essentials

thumbnail
Programming
How to get better fps on PC while porting games to consolesHow to get better fps on PC while porting games to consoles
byKostyantyn Oleschenko, Olexandr Makeevand 1 more
The logo for Ironwood Studios.
Production
What it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative visionWhat it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative vision
byBryant Francis
A series of matches burning out.
Production
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnoutWhat the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
byBryant Francis
Chris Zukowski at the GDC mic
Marketing
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percentThe secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
byImran Khan