Black Salt Games wants to buck the trend with Dredge's photo mode

Dredge developer Black Salt Games is taking a novel approach to adding new modes to its eldritch fishing sim.

Laying out its roadmap for the title over on the PlayStation Blog, the New Zealand-based studio said it wants to introduce a photo mode in the near future, but intends to do so by baking the mechanic into the very fabric of the game.

"Rather than just add the ability with a simple menu option, we’re taking a different approach. When it launches, our photo mode will see the addition of a new in-game character who’ll help players unlock their camera ability and share clues on where to find some of the local marine wildlife as subjects for your photography, some of which will be brand new in this update," wrote studio co-founder Nadia Thorne.

"The mode will be 'hooked' into the PlayStation’s screenshot sharing ability so you can share your captures, whether that be of majestic whales or nightmarish abominations from the deep."

It's an interesting take on the increasingly popular mechanic, which can often be a welcome–if somewhat immersion-breaking–feature that's bolted on to the core experience.

Black Salt also intends to expand Dredge with other free updates that will usher in additional features such as map markers, boat paint and cosmetics, and a Passive Mode that will allow players to focus on fishing and enjoying the tranquil ebb-and-flow of coastal life without being hassled by creatures from the deep.

Speaking to Game Developer earlier this year, Black Salt said that Dredge has already surpassed its expectations and explained how it overcame some rather unique production challenges, such as taming a sea that wanted to launch players into the sun.