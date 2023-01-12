informa
/
/
Culture
1 MIN READ
News

Squanch Games' Justin Roiland charged with felony domestic violence

Roiland's domestic violence charges come from his alleged arrest and subsequent release in 2020.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
January 12, 2023
Photograph of Rick & Morty co-creator Justin Roiland.

Justin Roiland, co-creator and lead voice of Adult Swim's Rick & Morty, has been charged with alleged felony domestic violence. Per NBC News, the charge stems from a criminal complaint filed in 2020 in Orange County, California. 

Roiland, who is also the CEO of High on Life developer Squanch Games (and that game's lead voice role) was charged with one felony count of domestic battery with corporal injury and another felony count of false imprisonment via menace, violence, and/or fraud.

The complaints were filed by an anonymous person who was dating Roiland at the time. Roiland was allegedly charged in 2020 and arrested late that year in August. He was later released on a $50,000 bond and plead not guilty to both charges.

Per the protective order filed in October 2020, Roiland is not allowed within 100 feet of the victim, and cannot harass, threaten, or surveil them. The protective order currently withholds details of the case from the public, including medical reports, interview recordings, and police reports. 

At time of writing, a date for Roiland's trial has not been set. Representatives for Roiland or Warner Bros. Discovery (parent company of Adult Swim) did not provide a comment to NBC News.

Game Developer has contacted Squanch Games and will update when a response is given.

Console

Latest Jobs

Microsoft

Redmond, WA, USA
1.04.23
Technical Lighting Artist – Turn 10 Studios

Microsoft

Hybrid (Vancouver, BC, Canada)
1.04.23
Sr Character Artist – Gears of War – The Coalition

Fast Travel Games

Hybrid (Stockholm, Sweden)
1.09.23
Social Media / Community Manager

Night School Studio

Los Angeles, CA, USA
1.09.23
Level Designer / Scripter, Games Studio
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more