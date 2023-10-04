informa
/
/
Announcements
New on the Game Developer Podcast: Ep. 34 Practical indie marketing advice with Steam expert Chris Zukowski [Listen Now]
PreviousNext
Culture
1 MIN READ
News

Ousted Ubisoft execs arrested on sexual misconduct charges

Former CCO Serge ﻿Hascoët and editorial VP Tommy François were detained by French police looking into their previously reported harmful misconduct.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
October 04, 2023
Logo for game developer Ubisoft.

Over three years after allegations of their inappropriate behavior came to light, five former Ubisoft executives were arrested and detained for questioning.

Per French newspaper Libération, these arrests came following a year of investigations from French authorities. Those arrested include ex-CCO Serge Hascoët and ex-editorial VP Tommy François (described by the outlet as Hascoët's protege). 

Another former Ubisoft staffer high up the chain was arrested on October 3, and another two earlier today (October 4). At time of writing, the identities of the other three haven't been disclosed.

The allegation timeline

Hascoët departed Ubisoft in mid-2020, just a handful of weeks after the initial allegations came out. He'd been accused of misogyny and homophobia, behavior which had allegedly been overlooked by then-HR head Cécile Cornet (who exited the company alongside Hascoët back then).

Meanwhile, Francois was initially suspended following accusations that he and fellow editorial VP Maxime Béland had been abusing employees. Their alleged behavior was described as an "open secret," prompting Francois to leave, though Ubisoft later clarified that Francois had actually been fired.

Maude Becker, the plaintiffs' lawyer, described the case as "very special, because beyond simple individual behaviors, it reveals systemic sexual violence. [Ubisoft] seems to have turned into a large playground for creatives. [...] What is exceptional in this case is the complicity of the white-collar workers of the company."

News of these arrests comes a day ahead of Ubisoft's new high-profile release of 2023, Assassin's Creed Mirage

Business

Latest Jobs

Treyarch

Playa Vista, Los Angeles, CA, USA
9.12.23
Senior Level Designer (Zombies)

PlayStation Studios Creative Arts

Petaling Jaya, Selangor, Malaysia
9.14.23
Lead Concept Artist

NYU Game Center

New York, NY, USA
9.28.23
Assistant Arts Professor, Visual Design and Art Direction for Games

Digital Extremes

Remote
9.27.23
Lead AI Programmer
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Advertise with
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Advertise with

Game Developer

Engage game professionals and drive sales using an array of Game Developer media solutions to meet your objectives.

Learn More
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more