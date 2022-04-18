informa
/
/
Culture
1 min read
article

Obituary: Voice actor and streamer Undrea Leach

The family of voice actor and Twitch streamer Undrea Leach has revealed that she passed away in February.
Bryant Francis
Senior Editor
April 18, 2022
A photograph of Undrea Leach. She is throwing a "peace" sign while taking a mirror selfie at GDC.
Image via Undrea Leach's Instagram

In February, voice actor and Twitch streamer Undrea Leach passed away "suddenly" of unknown causes. Leach's family and fellow streamer Brooklyn (aka "bklynbridge") shared the news today on social media, leading to an outpouring of condolences from her friends in the world of game development.

Though Leach entered the world of video games through her Twitch channel, in the last couple of years she began expanding her work to the world of voice acting. Her voice can be heard in independent games like Last Line of Retreat and StarCrossed.

Leach also helped out the world of game development through Twitter, helping run a spreadsheet of game development jobs in collaboration with games writer Mitch Dyer. As multiple game studios laid off employees in the last few years, she and Dyer worked to update the spreadsheet with fresh jobs to aid developers looking for work.

Friends on social media described Leach as "a bright light," "selfless," and "a kind and generous soul."

If you'd like to help, Leach's family is raising money on GoFundMe to assist with burial fees

Audio

Latest Jobs

The Coalition

Vancouver, British Columbia
04.15.22
QA Director

Microsoft

Redmond, Washington
04.14.22
Design Director

Cryptic Studios

Los Gatos (remote optional), California
04.14.22
Sr. Technical Animator

PLAYERUNKNOWN Productions

Remote OR Amsterdam, Netherlands
04.14.22
Core Engine Programmer
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Register for a
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Account

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Register for a

Game Developer Account

Gain full access to resources (events, white paper, webinars, reports, etc)
Single sign-on to all Informa products

Register
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more