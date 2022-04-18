Obituary: Voice actor and streamer Undrea Leach

In February, voice actor and Twitch streamer Undrea Leach passed away "suddenly" of unknown causes. Leach's family and fellow streamer Brooklyn (aka "bklynbridge") shared the news today on social media, leading to an outpouring of condolences from her friends in the world of game development.

Though Leach entered the world of video games through her Twitch channel, in the last couple of years she began expanding her work to the world of voice acting. Her voice can be heard in independent games like Last Line of Retreat and StarCrossed.

Leach also helped out the world of game development through Twitter, helping run a spreadsheet of game development jobs in collaboration with games writer Mitch Dyer. As multiple game studios laid off employees in the last few years, she and Dyer worked to update the spreadsheet with fresh jobs to aid developers looking for work.

Friends on social media described Leach as "a bright light," "selfless," and "a kind and generous soul."

If you'd like to help, Leach's family is raising money on GoFundMe to assist with burial fees.