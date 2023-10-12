informa
Obituary: Ken Lally, video game actor, passed away at age 52

Lally is best known for voicing Smoke in Mortal Kombat 9 and doing performance capture for Albert Wesker in Resident Evil 5.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
October 12, 2023
Headshot of the late actor Ken Lally.
Image taken from Lally's personal Twitter page.

Video game voice actor Ken Lally has died at the age of 52 on Tuesday, October 10. At time of writing, the circumstances of his passing haven't been revealed, but it was confirmed by actor Eva La Dare, who worked with him on Capcom's Resident Evil 5.

"It’s still so hard to believe. We will miss you and your amazing talent," she wrote. "Love you, Ken. Rest well."

Lally voiced NPCs in video games such as Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare. He also had in main roles in titles like Mortal Kombat 9 (as Smoke, Shinnok and Goro), the remakes for Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil (Robert Kendo), and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Wayne Woods). 

Outside of games, he did guest roles in Heroes and Star Trek: Enterprise. 

"He brought Smoke, Goro, and Shinnok back to life in Mortal Kombat (2011)," wrote NetherRealm on X. "Rest in Peace Ken Lally, you will be missed."

ConsolePC

