informa
/
/
News

Obituary: Game designer Zach Ford

Colleagues at PUBG Madison are raising funds for Ford's family after his sudden passing.
Bryant Francis
Senior Editor
January 21, 2022
A black-and-white photograph of Zach Ford

Game designer Zach Ford, a game designer with experience at studios like PUBG Madison and Gearbox Software, has passed away. 

Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford shared news of Ford's passing on social media. Pitchford described him as a "passionate and talented designer" who made numerous contributions to the Borderlands series. He noted that the Zaford clan in the games was named after him.

Adam Fletcher, a friend and former colleague of Ford's who works at Blizzard Entertainment sang Ford's praises, saying that "behind that orange beard was the kindest most caring person ever."

"I’ll miss the random messages of encouragement, the random messages of him missing out on our hockey games and post work drinks," he added. "When I was down, I can always rely on him to prop me up and vice versa."

Romero Games game director Brenda Romero remembered teaching Ford as a student at Savannah College of Arts and Design. She remembered how he attended all her classes, even ones he wasn't enrolled in. "You could tell he was going to make it, and he did."

Ford's colleagues are raising money to support funeral costs. They are also encouraging well-wishers to make donations in Ford's name to Girls Who Code. 

ConsoleDesignPC

Latest Jobs

Pocketwatch Games

Remote
01.05.22
Senior Gameplay Engineer

Disbelief

Cambridge, Massachusetts
01.07.22
Jr. Programmer

Gameloft Australia

Brisbane, Australia
01.06.21
Creative Director

Sucker Punch Productions

Bellevue, Washington
01.06.22
Senior Systems Designer
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Register for a
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Account

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Register for a

Game Developer Account

Gain full access to resources (events, white paper, webinars, reports, etc)
Single sign-on to all Informa products

Register
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more