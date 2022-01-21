Obituary: Game designer Zach Ford

Game designer Zach Ford, a game designer with experience at studios like PUBG Madison and Gearbox Software, has passed away.

Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford shared news of Ford's passing on social media. Pitchford described him as a "passionate and talented designer" who made numerous contributions to the Borderlands series. He noted that the Zaford clan in the games was named after him.

Adam Fletcher, a friend and former colleague of Ford's who works at Blizzard Entertainment sang Ford's praises, saying that "behind that orange beard was the kindest most caring person ever."

"I’ll miss the random messages of encouragement, the random messages of him missing out on our hockey games and post work drinks," he added. "When I was down, I can always rely on him to prop me up and vice versa."

Romero Games game director Brenda Romero remembered teaching Ford as a student at Savannah College of Arts and Design. She remembered how he attended all her classes, even ones he wasn't enrolled in. "You could tell he was going to make it, and he did."

Ford's colleagues are raising money to support funeral costs. They are also encouraging well-wishers to make donations in Ford's name to Girls Who Code.