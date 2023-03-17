informa
Culture
News

Obituary: Actor Lance Reddick has passed away at 60

The 60-year-old actor was known for many roles, including Zavala in Destiny 2 and Matthew Abbadon on Lost.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
March 17, 2023
Actor Lance Reddick in a scene from Lionsgate's John Wick: Chapter 3.

Lance Reddick, an actor for live action and video games, has passed away at the age of 60. 

Per sources speaking to TMZ, the actor is believed to have passed from natural causes. 

Born June 7, 1962, Reddick is best known for Cedric Daniels on HBO's The Wire. Throughout the decades, he accumulated a prolific TV career in popular genre shows such as Lost, Fringe, and Netflix's animated Castlevania series. 

Beginning in 2009 with 50 Cent: Blood on the Sand, Reddick began to do voice acting for video games. His credits include Bungie's Destiny franchise (Commander Zavala), Guerrilla Games' Horizon (Sylens), and Remedy's Quantum Break (Martin Hatch). 

Reddick's final roles include the upcoming John Wick: Chapter 4 and Disney's Percy Jackson & the Olympians.

