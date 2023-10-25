informa
/
/
Announcements
New on the Game Developer Podcast: Ep. 34 Practical indie marketing advice with Steam expert Chris Zukowski [Listen Now]
PreviousNext
Culture
1 MIN READ
News

French dev study shows optimism amid industry shifts

Surveyed developers think France's game industry will become a more attractive developer hub and stronger business as the years go on.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
October 25, 2023
Logo for the French trade body Syndicat National du Jeu Vidéo (SNJV).
Image taken via SNJV's YouTube channel.

The French Video Game Trade Association (SNJV) has published its eighth annual survey covering the French video game industry. 

For the most part, its results show a fairly upward climb for France's developers and its perception amongst its peers. As one of the larger hubs for game development, SNJV's report (conducted between February 28, 2023, and June 26, 2023) provides a brief glimpse into this regional slice of the industry.

Production of video games is down by 7 percent compared to 2020, for example, but 14.4 percent of studios saw revenues higher than 10 million euros ($10.59 million). Revenue increased by 8 percent from 2020, and nearly 10 percent of surveyed developers successfully raised funds last year. 

Employment-wise, 76 percent of salaried jobs became permanent contracts in 2022, down slightly from 2020's 80 percent. 52 percent of developers have been hiring in 2023, and 40 percent have managed to maintain their workforce

SNJV noted that compared to 2020's business outlook, there's a more "mixed" sentiment regarding the French industry's future. 29 percent of surveyed studios believe their overall outlook will deteriorate within the next 12 months, up substantially from 2020's 10.5 percent. 

Similarly, 28.6 percent of responders (compared to 66 percent in 2020) think companies' revenue will grow in the same 12-month timeframe.

Even so, there's a more positive outlook regarding the French industry's overall future. 85 percent of companies expressed larger optimism despite everything, and a combined 70.6 percent are positive on prospects for companies within the next 12 months.

And as far as France the country is concerned, 85 percent of companies found it to be an attractive destination for developers.

The SNJV's full report on the French game industry can be downloaded and read here. Additional topics covered include the regions of France where games are made, publisher influence, and more.

Production

Latest Jobs

University of New Haven

West Haven, CT 06516, USA
10.11.23
Game Design and Interactive Media (GDIM) - Lecturer

Double Fine Productions

Hybrid, San Francisco CA, USA
10.17.23
Gameplay Programmer

Sucker Punch Productions

Hybrid (Bellevue, WA, USA)
10.16.23
Senior Technical Combat Designer

iRacing

Remote
10.11.23
Senior Multiplayer Programmer
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Advertise with
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Advertise with

Game Developer

Engage game professionals and drive sales using an array of Game Developer media solutions to meet your objectives.

Learn More
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more