French dev study shows optimism amid industry shifts

The French Video Game Trade Association (SNJV) has published its eighth annual survey covering the French video game industry.

For the most part, its results show a fairly upward climb for France's developers and its perception amongst its peers. As one of the larger hubs for game development, SNJV's report (conducted between February 28, 2023, and June 26, 2023) provides a brief glimpse into this regional slice of the industry.

Production of video games is down by 7 percent compared to 2020, for example, but 14.4 percent of studios saw revenues higher than 10 million euros ($10.59 million). Revenue increased by 8 percent from 2020, and nearly 10 percent of surveyed developers successfully raised funds last year.

Employment-wise, 76 percent of salaried jobs became permanent contracts in 2022, down slightly from 2020's 80 percent. 52 percent of developers have been hiring in 2023, and 40 percent have managed to maintain their workforce.

SNJV noted that compared to 2020's business outlook, there's a more "mixed" sentiment regarding the French industry's future. 29 percent of surveyed studios believe their overall outlook will deteriorate within the next 12 months, up substantially from 2020's 10.5 percent.

Similarly, 28.6 percent of responders (compared to 66 percent in 2020) think companies' revenue will grow in the same 12-month timeframe.

Even so, there's a more positive outlook regarding the French industry's overall future. 85 percent of companies expressed larger optimism despite everything, and a combined 70.6 percent are positive on prospects for companies within the next 12 months.

And as far as France the country is concerned, 85 percent of companies found it to be an attractive destination for developers.

The SNJV's full report on the French game industry can be downloaded and read here. Additional topics covered include the regions of France where games are made, publisher influence, and more.