CD Projekt voluntarily recognizes Polish developer union

Now recognized by CD Projekt, the Polish Gamedev Workers Union aims to have "fruitful cooperation" with the developer and partner with other companies.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
December 07, 2023
Cyberpunk 2077's Female V in a graphic for the Polish Gamedev Workers Union.
Image via the Polish Gamedev Workers Union.

Two months after its announcement, developers under the Polish Gamedev Workers Union have been recognized by CD Projekt. The PGWU broke the news on LinkedIn, saying that it's aiming for a "fruitful cooperation" with the Cyberpunk 2077 publisher. 

"We have already started our working meetings," the PGWU wrote. "After this breakthrough, we look forward to establishing a successful partnership with other companies."

The self-governing trade union consists of both CD Projekt employees and those within other (unidentified) Polish studios. At present, the PGWU is reading up on the labor laws of Poland, changing procedures to reflect its membership growth, and establishing a support network for other game developers in the region. 

Polish Gamedev Worker's Union origins

PGWU originally started as a company commission so employees could voice their concerns after safety and employment conditions. The union is made of members from different departments and aims to "ensure job security, fair treatment, and transparency within our employer organizations."

Plenty of unions have been formed within the past year, but not all of them have been easily (or willingly) recognized by the companies they're attached to. Previously, companies like Epic Games and Sega of America have been accused of enacting union-busting behavior prior to the unions being formed, and some after the fact.

For developers interested, more information on the union can be read here.

