informa
/
/
Culture
1 MIN READ
News

Activision Blizzard hires new exec to create culture of "creativity and excellence"

The news comes as Activision Blizzard attempts to remedy its culture in the wake of serious misconduct and harassment allegations.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
October 10, 2022
The Activision Blizzard office

Activision Blizzard has named former board member Lulu Cheng Meservey as its new executive vice president of corporate affairs and chief communications officer.

The U.S. publisher said Meservey will step into the newly created role to help shape its strategic direction and lead its communications efforts, serving as "Activision Blizzard’s public voice at a pivotal time ahead of the impending acquisition by Microsoft."

Meservey previously served on the Activision Blizzard board of directors and its Work Responsibly Committee. According to a press release, Meservey was a "key leader" in the oversight of culture and ensuring workplace excellence.

News of Meservey's appointment comes as Microsoft attempts to complete its proposed $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard. The Call of Duty publisher it also trying to navigate an ongoing cultural crisis after serious allegations of harassment and misconduct were made public, prompting multiple investigations into the company and causing workers to stage walkouts and protests. 

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick, who has also been accused of harassment and enabling misconduct, said Meservey's appointment will help create a workplace where "creativity and excellence can thrive."

"Lulu is a unique talent with a brilliant strategic mind. She has an intuitive grasp of the changing communications landscape, combined with an exceptional ability to connect with diverse audiences," he added.

Prior to joining Activision Blizzard, Meservey served as vice president of communications at Substack and was the co-founder of global strategic communications agency TrailRunner International.

Latest Jobs

Xbox Game Studios

Redmond, Washington
10.5.22
Technical Lighting Artist

Innogames

Hamburg, Germany
10.5.22
Game Designer - Elvenar

Bandai Namco Mobile

Barcelona, Spain
10.5.22
Principal 3D Animator

Cryptic Studios

Los Gatos, California
10.5.22
Staff Core Software Engineer
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more