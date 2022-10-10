Activision Blizzard has named former board member Lulu Cheng Meservey as its new executive vice president of corporate affairs and chief communications officer.

The U.S. publisher said Meservey will step into the newly created role to help shape its strategic direction and lead its communications efforts, serving as "Activision Blizzard’s public voice at a pivotal time ahead of the impending acquisition by Microsoft."

Meservey previously served on the Activision Blizzard board of directors and its Work Responsibly Committee. According to a press release, Meservey was a "key leader" in the oversight of culture and ensuring workplace excellence.

News of Meservey's appointment comes as Microsoft attempts to complete its proposed $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard. The Call of Duty publisher it also trying to navigate an ongoing cultural crisis after serious allegations of harassment and misconduct were made public, prompting multiple investigations into the company and causing workers to stage walkouts and protests.

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick, who has also been accused of harassment and enabling misconduct, said Meservey's appointment will help create a workplace where "creativity and excellence can thrive."

"Lulu is a unique talent with a brilliant strategic mind. She has an intuitive grasp of the changing communications landscape, combined with an exceptional ability to connect with diverse audiences," he added.

Prior to joining Activision Blizzard, Meservey served as vice president of communications at Substack and was the co-founder of global strategic communications agency TrailRunner International.