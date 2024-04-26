Before Your Eyes writer-directors open new studio Nice Dream

The co-creators of BAFTA-winning narrative adventure Before Your Eyes have formed a new studio called Nice Dream.

The studio was co-founded by Graham Parkes and Oliver Lewin, who both served as writers and directors on Before Your Eyes. Parkes explained the pair want to create emotionally engaging titles that "push the limits of what interactive storytelling can do."

Enter Goodnight Universe

Nice Dream's debut project will be Goodnight Universe, a spiritual successor to Before Your Eyes with a sci-fi twist. "Goodnight Universe will fuse impactful storytelling with mechanics that push the boundaries of interactive entertainment," reads a press release.

"The Nice Dream team reunites numerous notable talents behind Before Your Eyes while bolstering the roster with new foundational additions to the studio’s growth."

Goodnight Universe will be published by Skybound Games, which also published Before Your Eyes. Ian Howe, managing partner at Skybound, said the company intends to help Nice Dream deliver a "boundary-breaking" experience.

"We are so excited to work with Graham and Oliver and the talented team behind Nice Dream Games again. We are incredible admirers of their creative use of technology to deliver first-of-its-kind gaming experiences," said Howe.

"Both Skybound and Nice Dream are dedicated to bringing compelling stories to everyone and feel that interactive entertainment is a medium capable of conveying powerful stories that can't be told any other way."

Goodnight Universe will be officially revealed at the 2024 Tribeca Festival in June.