Sponsored By

Before Your Eyes writer-directors open new studio Nice Dream

The LA-based studio is working on a spiritual successor to Before Your Eyes called Goodnight Universe.

Chris Kerr, News Editor

April 26, 2024

1 Min Read
A screenshot from Goodnight Universe showing a bundle of scientists trapped in a floating anomoly
Image via Nice Dream

The co-creators of BAFTA-winning narrative adventure Before Your Eyes have formed a new studio called Nice Dream.

The studio was co-founded by Graham Parkes and Oliver Lewin, who both served as writers and directors on Before Your Eyes. Parkes explained the pair want to create emotionally engaging titles that "push the limits of what interactive storytelling can do."

Enter Goodnight Universe

Nice Dream's debut project will be Goodnight Universe, a spiritual successor to Before Your Eyes with a sci-fi twist. "Goodnight Universe will fuse impactful storytelling with mechanics that push the boundaries of interactive entertainment," reads a press release.

"The Nice Dream team reunites numerous notable talents behind Before Your Eyes while bolstering the roster with new foundational additions to the studio’s growth."

Goodnight Universe will be published by Skybound Games, which also published Before Your Eyes. Ian Howe, managing partner at Skybound, said the company intends to help Nice Dream deliver a "boundary-breaking" experience.

"We are so excited to work with Graham and Oliver and the talented team behind Nice Dream Games again. We are incredible admirers of their creative use of technology to deliver first-of-its-kind gaming experiences," said Howe.

"Both Skybound and Nice Dream are dedicated to bringing compelling stories to everyone and feel that interactive entertainment is a medium capable of conveying powerful stories that can't be told any other way."

Goodnight Universe will be officially revealed at the 2024 Tribeca Festival in June.

Read more about:

Top Stories

About the Author(s)

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

See more from Chris Kerr
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Key art for 2024's Another Crab's Treasure.
Business
Another Crab's Treasure sells 30,000 units within its first dayAnother Crab's Treasure sells 30,000 units within its first day
byJustin Carter
Apr 26, 2024
1 Min Read
Jesse Faden in Remedy Entertainment's Control.
Business
Remedy adds Control director Mikael Kasurinen to central management groupRemedy adds Control director Mikael Kasurinen to central management group
byJustin Carter
Apr 26, 2024
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

thumbnail
Business
Valuing Remote Employees in Hybrid (and Remote) SettingsValuing Remote Employees in Hybrid (and Remote) Settings
byDeborah Chantson
Apr 26, 2024
8 Min Read
thumbnail
Business
Why Doesn't Everyone See the Importance of Preserving Our Past?Why Doesn't Everyone See the Importance of Preserving Our Past?
byWarren Spector
Apr 26, 2024
4 Min Read
The Thunderful logo on a black background
Business
Struggling publisher Thunderful divesting Nordic Game SupplyStruggling publisher Thunderful divesting Nordic Game Supply
byChris Kerr
Apr 26, 2024
2 Min Read

Featured Blogs

Business
Valuing Remote Employees in Hybrid (and Remote) Settings
Valuing Remote Employees in Hybrid (and Remote) Settings

Apr 26, 2024

Business
Why Doesn't Everyone See the Importance of Preserving Our Past?
Why Doesn't Everyone See the Importance of Preserving Our Past?

Apr 26, 2024

Design
Murder on Space Station 52 - Paper to Pixel: Making a Scene
Murder on Space Station 52 - Paper to Pixel: Making a Scene

Apr 24, 2024