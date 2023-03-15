Rochester, New York's The Strong National Museum of Play has revealed its nominees for the 2023 Video Game Hall of Fame. Its list of candidates covers a range of video game eras and similar to previous years, is an eclectic selection of titles.

The 12 finalists listed are, in alphabetical order:

Age of Empires

Angry Birds

Barbie Fashion Designer

Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare (2007)

Computer Space

FIFA 23

GoldenEye 007

The Last of Us (2013)

NBA 2K

Quake

Wii Sports

Wizardry

Each of the games listed was judged by criteria such as their longevity, icon-status (being recognized/widely remembered), and influence (how future games or other forms of entertainment have been affected by their existence).

Games such as The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Bejeweled, and John Madden Football have been inducted in previous years.

Jon-Paul Dyson, who heads up The Strong's international history center for electronic games, called each of the finalists "heavy hitters" in their own respective rights, and noted the cultural significance of several nominees.

"Computer Space was the very first arcade machine—so it’s importance in history can’t be overstated," he said. "FIFA International Soccer is a worldwide best-seller with every yearly update. And then there’s a brilliant game like The Last of Us, which has become a smash hit TV show for HBO.”

As of today, March 15, voting is open to public. Voters can write in which of the 12 games they believe deserves to be in the Video Game Hall of Fame until March 22 (next Wednesday) as part of the "Player's Choice" ballot.

The final inductees will be named by The Strong via virtual ceremony on Thursday, May 4 at 10:30 am.