Development on Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint is going dark, with Ubisoft announcing today that it has no plans to release future content or updates for the title. The decision to pull the active development plug comes just over two years out from the game's original 2019 release.

Though even single-player games veer into live game territory these days, nothing lasts forever and eventually the benefits of creating content for games entering the backcatalog category begin to be outweighed by the costs. While Breakpoint's chapter has closed, Ubisoft of course has a bevy of other Tom Clancy's games to keep the series at the forefront of its community's mind.

Despite ending active development however, Ubisoft notes in the statement shared to Twitter that it plans to keep servers open for both Ghost Recon Breakpoint and its predecessor Ghost Recon Wildlands online for the forseable future so that the games' co-op features'll remain functional for anyone that still wants to give them a go.



Breakpoint itself was released as a sequel to Wildlands and, by Ubisoft's count, has recieved more than 11 updates over the last few years. The most recent of those was Operation Motherload in late 2021, and updates timed for the 20-year anniversary of the Tom Clancy series.

The game was also Ubisoft's testing ground for its early NFT plans via Ubisoft Quartz, and so far the only project supported by the program. The idea behind that project was to use sell NFTs, branded as Digits, for collectables and in-game cosmetic items "[ranging] from in-game vehicles to weapons through pieces of equipment." Those NFTs were available for sale to only players with a certain amount of time logged in the game or who had completed certain milestones which, combined with the general disdain many players seem to have for NFT schemes, saw those Digits selling rather slowly (via Kotaku) at the time.

The Quartz test run is notably absent from Ubisoft's Twitter statement on the end of Breakpoint support, but the post does note Breakpoint's recent "Plant a Tree" program where players could plant trees within the game to fund donations to a real-world, reforestation project.

"From the entire Ghost Recon team, we want to thank you again for your continued support and love you have for the franchise. The feedback you've given for Ghost Recon Breakpoint has been instrumental and will help shape the future of the franchise," writes the Breakpoint team.

Of course, Ubisoft always has plenty more Tom Clancy projects in its pipeline. This announcement lined up neatly with news that Ubisoft is working on a mobile version of Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege. That move extends Siege's reach from console and PC to mobile, and bodes well for the multiplayer title's own ongoing support.

