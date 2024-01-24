Sponsored By

Nintendo is scrapping 3DS and Wii U online supportNintendo is scrapping 3DS and Wii U online support

Online play is being kicked to the curb but StreetPass will live on forever (or at least, for now).

Chris Kerr

January 24, 2024

2 Min Read
The Wii U and 3DS on a stylised background
Image via Nintendo

Nintendo is axing online support for the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U at 4pm PDT on April 8, 2024.

That means console owners won't be able to play online titles or access other features that use "online communication," including online co-op, internet rankings, and data distribution.

The move will impact the entire Wii U and 3DS family of consoles. The only online services that will remain accessible on those platforms are Pokemon Bank and Poke Transporter.

In an FAQ posted on the Nintendo of America website, the company noted it'll still be possible to download software updates, redownload purchases through the Nintendo eShop, and play offline.

"With some exceptions, online services will end for all Nintendo 3DS and Wii U software. Please contact publishers for information about the online services for their software," added the company. 

StreetPass will remain unaffected by the move, as it relies on local communication between 3DS systems. SpotPass, which allows 3DS owners to detect wireless hotspots or access points to obtain information, game data, and free software, will no longer be supported.

"You will be able to use StreetPass in StreetPass Mii Plaza, which is pre-installed on Nintendo 3DS family systems, but you will no longer be able to use features that use online communication (such as receiving new panels in Puzzle Swap)," clarified Nintendo.

As has become standard when Nintendo announces these changes, the firm said it could end other Wii U and 3DS services earlier than planned if "an event occurs that would make it difficult to continue" offering support.

The online shutdown will take effect just over a year after Nintendo closed the 3DS and Wii U eShop, preventing owners from making new purchases on those platforms. When breaking the news in February last year, the company got a little tetchy about what the closure meant for game preservation and said it would still be offering "classic content" on other systems. 

Read more about:

Top Stories

About the Author(s)

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

See more from Chris Kerr
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Key art for Owlcat Games' Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous.
Business
Owlcat Games veterans launch program for newly-started Europe, MENA devsOwlcat Games veterans launch program for newly-started Europe, MENA devs
byJustin Carter
Jan 24, 2024
1 Min Read
Composer Koji Kondo at the 2007 Game Developers Conference.
Business
Mario composer Koji Kondo to join AIAS Hall of Fame at 2024 DICE AwardsMario composer Koji Kondo to join AIAS Hall of Fame at 2024 DICE Awards
Jan 24, 2024
1 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated
Mar 18 - Mar 22, 2024
GDC is the game industry's premier professional event, championing game developers and the advancement of their craft.
Learn More

Featured Blogs

A chef stands in a cyberpunk Ramen cafe in NVIDIA's AI tech demo.
Audio
Is NVIDIA's AI-driven NPC tech just really expensive improv?
Is NVIDIA's AI-driven NPC tech just really expensive improv?

Jan 23, 2024

Design
Food for thought: taking food in games beyond mechanics and into the narrative
Food for thought: taking food in games beyond mechanics and into the narrative

Jan 19, 2024

A close-up of a complex film camera on a set.
Business
If Hollywood adapts more games, developers deserve a cut
If Hollywood adapts more games, developers deserve a cut

Jan 19, 2024