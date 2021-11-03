informa
/
/
Announcements
Alert
We are currently working to fix issues with cut-off articles and incorrect URLs. Click here to report an issue.
News
Gamasutra is now Game Developer! Click here to learn more about the change, what's new on the website, and what's next!
PreviousNext
News

XP boosts pulled from sale in Marvel's Avengers after player backlash

"We apologize for not responding sooner to your concerns about the addition of paid consumables in the Marketplace."
Chris Kerr
News Editor
November 03, 2021

Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics have pulled XP boosts from sale in Marvel's Avengers following a backlash.

The company added Hero's Catalysts and Fragment Extractors, both of which are consumables that aid progression, to the in-game marketplace earlier this year despite previously pledging to only ever sell cosmetic items for real-world cash.

It was a move that rubbed players the wrong way, with some Reddit users accusing both companies of "milking the player base dry" and being "dishonest."

Notably, Hero's Catalysts and Fragment Extractors were only turned into purchasable items after Square Enix chose to make the XP grind in Marvel's Avengers even grinder, with the studio increasing the amount of XP required to level up characters from level 25 onwards back in March.

Today, however, both consumables have been removed from sales and an apology was posted on the official Marvel's Avengers Twitter account.

"We apologize for not responding sooner to your concerns about the addition of paid consumables in the Marketplace. We introduced them as an option for an evolving player base, and did not see them as pay-to-win since they don't offer power directly," reads the statement.

"After considering your feedback, we have decided that by the end of today we will remove Hero's Catalysts and Fragment Extractors for purchase. They will continue to be earnable rewards and those already owned are still usable. We hope that this can be the first step in rebuilding your confidence in us as a team."

Latest Jobs

Infinity Ward

Woodland Hills, California
11.3.21
Sr. Multiplayer Design Scripter/Programmer

Disbelief

Cambridge, Massachusetts
11.3.21
Jr. Programmer

4A Games

Malta
11.3.21
Lead Game Systems Designer New IP

XSEED

Torrance, California
11.3.21
Head of Marketing
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Register for a
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Account

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Register for a

Game Developer Account

Gain full access to resources (events, white paper, webinars, reports, etc)
Single sign-on to all Informa products

Register
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more