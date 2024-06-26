Sponsored By

Xbox patent offers first look at scrapped Keystone streaming console

Microsoft killed its cloud-powered streaming device back in 2022, but the newly discovered patent gives an idea of what could have been.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

June 26, 2024

1 Min Read
Design mockup of the scrapped Xbox Keystone streaming console.
Image via Microsoft/US Patent & Trademark Office.

A December 2023 patent newly spotted by Windows Central provides a glimpse of Keystone, which would've been a streaming console for the Xbox ecosystem.

It's been long enough to possibly forget, but Xbox was looking to get into cloud streaming hardware via the Keystone console and streaming stick. CEO Phil Spencer first teased the latter in 2022, only to then reveal it'd been shelved the following month out of pricing concerns.

Had it seen the light of day, it would've accelerated Xbox's cloud streaming plans, which it'd been pushing that year via Game Pass and deals with the likes of Ubisoft, Meta, and more.

Filed on June 1, 2022, the patent shows Keystone at multiple angles. Other than its square design (similar to the original PlayStation), it would've functioned like a regular modern Xbox console, with the similar USB and HDMI ports and pairing button we've seen on the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

Microsoft never got its head out of the cloud

At the time, it seemed the Keystone was ready to be unveiled, if not release, relatively soon. But when it was shelved, Spencer said it would've been "more expensive than we wanted," indicating it would've gone past the desired price range of $99-$129.

Despite being put on ice, Xbox hasn't abandoned its plans for the cloud. It's merely pivoted the technology to other avenues, like third-party handhelds, smart TVs, and possibly its own handheld that Spencer's indicated exists in some form.

And as we learned from Microsoft's self-leaked documents, the company is looking at making its next Xbox console into a hybrid cloud-powered system by 2028, with equally cloud-powered games to boot.

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Screenshot of the purple-blue Xbox Stellar Shift controller.
Business
Steam's average controller use triples to 15 percent, with majority usage from Xbox controllersSteam's average controller use triples to 15 percent, with majority usage from Xbox controllers
byJustin Carter
Jun 26, 2024
1 Min Read
Logo for Netflix Games.
Business
Netflix taking mobile-first, 'phased approach' to game releasesNetflix taking mobile-first, 'phased approach' to game releases
byJustin Carter
Jun 26, 2024
2 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

The player character in Monster Hunter Wilds leaps in the air to stab a worm-looking monster.
Design
Monster Hunter Wilds' open world leap is thanks to growing global popularityMonster Hunter Wilds' open world leap is thanks to growing global popularity
byAlessandro Fillari
Jun 21, 2024
8 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
How Little Kitty, Big City was designed to steal hearts (and fish)How Little Kitty, Big City was designed to steal hearts (and fish)
byJohn Harris
Jun 20, 2024
12 Min Read
thumbnail
Programming
Book Excerpt: Game AI Uncovered, Volume OneBook Excerpt: Game AI Uncovered, Volume One
byPaul Roberts, Sarat Rallabandi
Jun 18, 2024
16 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Cooking Games Spotlight: Deep Dives, Interviews, and More

A goat host character presides over a retro TV set
Production
Psychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devsPsychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devs
byDanielle Riendeau
thumbnail
Design
The Unrealized Potential of Cooking in GamesThe Unrealized Potential of Cooking in Games
byLeonardo Ferreira
thumbnail
Design
Exploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao CafeExploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao Cafe
byJoel Couture

Featured Blogs

thumbnail
Design
Creating Compelling and Continuous Gameplay in a Cozy Farming/Life Sim AdventureCreating Compelling and Continuous Gameplay in a Cozy Farming/Life Sim Adventure
byDeborah Chantson
Jun 26, 2024
5 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Should we abandon the HUD? Examining its impact on player flowShould we abandon the HUD? Examining its impact on player flow
byReinard Baertsoen
Jun 25, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Predatory tactics in gaming are worse than you thinkPredatory tactics in gaming are worse than you think
byAdrien Laurent
Jun 24, 2024
15 Min Read

Game Developer Essentials

thumbnail
Programming
How to get better fps on PC while porting games to consolesHow to get better fps on PC while porting games to consoles
byKostyantyn Oleschenko, Olexandr Makeevand 1 more
The logo for Ironwood Studios.
Production
What it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative visionWhat it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative vision
byBryant Francis
A series of matches burning out.
Production
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnoutWhat the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
byBryant Francis
Chris Zukowski at the GDC mic
Marketing
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percentThe secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
byImran Khan