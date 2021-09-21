Xbox names former IGDA exec director Jen MacLean as GM of creator partnerships

Former IGDA executive director Jen MacLean has joined Xbox as the general manager of creator partnerships.

MacLean, who remains on the IGDA Foundation board, most recently worked as the head of worldwide businesses development for small and mid-sized developers at Amazon Web Services.

In her new role at Xbox, MacLean explained she will "lead the team responsible for third party business development and account management on the Xbox platforms."

"As a longtime gamer, I can't imagine a better way to support devs around the world in creating the very best player experiences and building successful companies," she added in a post on Linkedin.

MacLean has spent decades working in the games industry, including stints at other high-profile companies like Comcast, 38 Studios, and StoryArc Media.