Xbox Live Gold is regenerating into Xbox Game Pass Core

Xbox Game Pass Core is replacing Xbox Live Gold tomorrow, and the newly-rebranded subscription will offer access to 36 titles at launch.

Back in July, Microsoft announced Xbox Live Gold will be supplanted by Game Pass Core on September 14. At the time, the company said the entry-level subscription plan would include access to over 25 titles from the existing Xbox Game Pass library.

Now, Microsoft has confirmed that 36 titles will be available to play on the Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One at launch, including first-party offerings like State of Decay 2, Gears 5, Halo 5: Guardians, and Grounded.

Microsoft will update the Game Pass Core library two to three times a year, and reiterated the subscription will continue to provide the benefits of Xbox Live Gold, including support for online play, deals and discounts, and access to Free Play Days for select titles. It also emphasized that the switch-up hasn't affected pricing.

Although it's largely a case of 'as you were,' the pivot from Gold to Core has resulted in the demise of the long-running "Games with Gold" program—though players are still able to access any Xbox One titles they previously redeemed through the initiative as long as they remain a Game Pass Core or Game Pass Ultimate member.

"For over twenty years, Xbox players have been connecting via Xbox Live to compete, cooperate, and experience the world’s biggest online multiplayer games. In 2017, we introduced Xbox Game Pass which provided a curated library of games," said the company in July. "Game Pass Core brings online play together with Game Pass in a new offering for gamers around the world."

Xbox Game Pass Core titles

You can find a complete list of the 36 titles included with Core at launch below: